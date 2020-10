© Reuters/Mike Segar

"We're now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we're in the final stretch."

Joe Biden's campaign is facing criticism for now focusing on in-person canvassing after spending months avoiding it and criticizing Donald Trump's campaign for holding events during the Covid-19 pandemic.said Thursday:The strategy will focus on multiple swing states withShe is one of many Biden campaign and Democrat Party officials whose past comments are now revealingwhich the Trump campaign has been doing for months.told reporters last month that "while you might hear our opponent spend a lot of time talking about the millions of door knocks or attempts that they're making week-to-week,last month saying Trump's voter outreach "fails to understand the concerns of Americans right now. He is blatantly having events. He is blatantly going to doors," she said.Other political critics and media talking heads have taken their criticism further, questioning whether Trump's refusal to slow down on in-person campaigning is dangerous during the pandemic. DNC War Room senior spokesperson and advisor tweeted in August:Politico writer Alex Thompson tweeted in a string of messages.Trump campaign officials have also capitalized on the reversal to blast the former vice president and his party.Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tweeted