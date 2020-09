© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Northeastern Syria, home to the vast majority of the country's oil, is also where most US troops in the country are concentrated. Damascus has repeatedly accusedA convoy of 35 tanker trucks from the Jazira region of northeastern Syria has made its way out of the country into northern Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported , citing local sources. The convoy reportedly left Hasakah province on Wednesday evening.In related news, residents of the village of Tal Sateeh took to the streets in the Qamishli countryside on Thursday, carrying national flags, portraits of Syria's president, and signs demanding that both Turkish and "Zionist US occupation" forces withdraw from the region immediately, and stop plundering their land, oilProtests by local residents escalated a month ago after a Syrian Army soldier was killed at a checkpoint near Tal Al-Zahab village.The US has been strengthening its presence in Syria in recent weeks, despite promises by President Trump to withdraw from the war-torn country late last year. Last week, US officials and Syrian media reported the delivery of additional troops and vehicles into the country from neighbouring Iraq.Production dropped dramatically during the war. Syria and its allies see the return of the nation's energy resources as a crucial requirement for rebuilding the country from the estimated $200-$400 billion in damage caused during the conflict. However, President Trump has repeatedly pledged to "take" and "keep" Syria's oil and to prevent it from falling into the hands either of terrorists or the Syrian government.