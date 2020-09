© Simon Dawson/REUTERS



Government denies claims of potential conflict of interest, maintaining he is not involved in commercial decisions on coronavirus vaccines.The UK's chief scientific adviser has a £600,000 shareholding in a drugs giant contracted to develop a Covid-19 vaccine for the Government, prompting claims of a potential conflict of interest.In July, GSK and drugs multinational Sanofi agreed a deal with the UK Government to supply it with up to 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, subject to final contract.It has a similar deal with the US Government for an initial 100 million doses as part of Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed Earlier this week at the televised briefing heralding the latest Covid-19 crackdown (see video below), Sir Patrick predicted the first few doses of an effective Covid-19 vaccine might be available before the end of this year, but said it was far more likely any breakthrough will happen during the first six months of 2021.A senior Tory MP and former Cabinet minister said Sir Patrick should have disclosed his interest.GSK is one of more than 20 drug firms racing to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. The successful companies stand to make millions. The US Government has already provided £1.65 billion to GSK-Sanofi to support the development of its vaccine, including clinical trials.GSK's share price rose by nearly two per cent after it announced its partnership with Sanofi to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses, if human clinical trials due to begin shortly go to plan.He said he had sold his other GSK shares before starting his Government role or after a mandatory holding period."Upon his appointment, appropriate steps were taken to manage the Government chief scientific adviser's (GCSA) interests in line with advice provided at the time," said the spokesman.Sir Patrick is "closely involved" in the operations of the Government's vaccines taskforce as well as chairing the expert advisory panel on vaccines, according to Whitehall sources.However, the spokesman said: "The GCSA has no input into contractual and commercial decisions on vaccine procurement which are taken by ministers following a robust cross-Government approvals regime."On the council for science and technology register, his personal and business interests state: "GSK shareholdings (mandatory holding period for deferred bonus)."