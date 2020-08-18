© GeekWire

SCANDAL ONE:

"...even the ideal influenza vaccine, matched perfectly to circulating strains of wild influenza and capable of stopping all influenza viruses, can only deal with a small part of the 'flu' problem because most 'flu' appears to have nothing to do with influenza. Every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory specimens are tested across the US. Of those tested, on average 16% are found to be influenza positive.



"...It's no wonder so many people feel that 'flu shots' don't work: for most flus, they can't."

SCANDAL TWO:

SCANDAL THREE:

"Are US flu death figures more PR than science?" (BMJ 2005; 331:1412):



"[According to CDC statistics], 'influenza and pneumonia' took 62,034 lives in 2001 — 61,777 of which were attributable to pneumonia and 257 to flu, and in only 18 cases was the flu virus positively identified."

SCANDAL FOUR:

Rappoport: In 2009, you spearheaded coverage of the so-called Swine Flu pandemic. You discovered that, in the summer of 2009, the Centers for Disease Control, ignoring their federal mandate, [secretly] stopped counting Swine Flu cases in America. Yet they continued to stir up fear about the "pandemic," without having any real measure of its impact. Wasn't that another investigation of yours that was shut down? Wasn't there more to find out?



Attkisson: The implications of the story were even worse than that. We discovered through our FOI efforts that before the CDC mysteriously stopped counting Swine Flu cases, they had learned that almost none of the cases they had counted as Swine Flu was, in fact, Swine Flu or any sort of flu at all! The interest in the story from one [CBS] executive was very enthusiastic. He said it was "the most original story" he'd seen on the whole Swine Flu epidemic. But others pushed to stop it [after it was published on the CBS News website] and, in the end, no [CBS television news] broadcast wanted to touch it. We aired numerous stories pumping up the idea of an epidemic, but not the one that would shed original, new light on all the hype. It was fair, accurate, legally approved and a heck of a story. With the CDC keeping the true Swine Flu stats secret, it meant that many in the public took and gave their children an experimental vaccine that may not have been necessary.

In this article, I'm putting together several pieces I wrote in years past, to reveal scandals on a scale most people have never considered.Why? Because the credibility of information you're getting now, from government agencies, about COVID,If they lied to you then — in mind-boggling ways — there is no reason to think they're telling the truth now.Buckle up.In 2013, Dr. Peter Doshi, writing in the online BMJ (British Medical Journal), revealed this monstrosity.As Doshi states, every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory samples are taken from flu patients in the US and tested in labs. Here is the kicker: only a small percentage of these samples show the presence of a flu virus.This means: most of the people in America who are diagnosed by doctors with the flu have no flu virus in their bodies.So they don't have the flu.Therefore, even if you assume the flu vaccine is useful and safe, it couldn't possibly prevent all those "flu cases" that aren't flu cases.The vaccine couldn't possibly work.The vaccine isn't designed to prevent fake flu, unless pigs can fly.Here's the exact quote from Peter Doshi's BMJ review, "Influenza: marketing vaccines by marketing disease" (BMJ 2013; 346:f3037):Because most diagnosed cases of the flu aren't the flu.So even if you're a true believer in mainstream vaccine theory, you're on the short end of the stick here. They're conning your socks off.But the mainstream press can't report any of this.It would topple the flu-treatment money machine. It would topple public health agencies.Widely reported in the press, health authorities admit the seasonalWhy is this vaccine ineffective? Because it's made using chicken eggs, and researchersTherefore, by the time a person takes the flu shot, he's not being protected against this year's seasonal flu virus. He's being protected against a mutated virus that isn't causing the flu this year.Oops.That would mean the flu vaccine has been ineffective for decades.Healthline.com: "The majority of flu vaccines are grown in chicken eggs, a method of vaccine development that's been used for 70 years."In December of 2005, the British Medical Journal (online) published another shocking Peter Doshi report, which created tremors through the halls of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), where "the experts" used to tell the press that 36,000 people in the US die every year from the flu.Here is a quote from Doshi's report,Boom.You see, the CDC created one overall category that combines both flu and pneumonia deaths. Why do they do this? Because they disingenuously assume that the pneumonia deaths are complications stemming from the flu.This is an absurd assumption. Pneumonia has a number of causes.But even worse, in all the flu and pneumonia deaths, only 18 revealed the presence of an influenza virus.Therefore, the CDC could not say, with assurance, that more than 18 people died of influenza in 2001. Not 36,000 deaths. 18 deaths.Doshi continued his assessment of published CDC flu-death statistics: "Between 1979 and 2001, [CDC] data show an average of 1348 [flu] deaths per year (range 257 to 3006)." These figures refer to flu separated out from pneumonia.This death toll is obviously far lower than the old parroted 36,000 figure.However, when you add the sensible condition that lab tests have to actually find the flu virus in patients, the numbers of flu deaths plummet even further."Well, uh, we used to say that 36,000 people die from the flu every year in the US. But actually, all we can prove is about 20 deaths. However, we can't admit that, because if we did, we'd be exposing our gigantic psyop. The whole campaign to scare people into getting a flu shot would have about the same effect as warning people to carry iron umbrellas, in case toasters fall out of upper-story windows...and, by the way, we'd be put in prison for fraud."The so-called Swine Flu pandemic of 2009. This one is a real eye-opener. The CDC was caught with its pants down.Swine Flu was hyped to the sky by the CDC. The Agency was calling for all Americans to take the Swine Flu vaccine. Remember?The problem was, the CDC was concealing a very dirty secret.At the time, star CBS investigative reporter, Sharyl Attkisson, was working on the Swine Flu story.Understand that the CDC's main job is counting cases and reporting the numbers.What was the Agency up to?Here is an excerpt from my 2014 interview with Sharyl Attkisson:It was routine for doctors all over America to send blood samples from patients they'd diagnosed with Swine Flu, or the "most likely" Swine Flu patients, to labs for testing. And overwhelmingly, those samples were coming back with theThat was the big secret. That's what the CDC was hiding. That's why they stopped reporting Swine Flu case numbers. That's what Attkisson had discovered. That's why she was shut down.But it gets even worse.Because about three weeks after Attkisson's findings were published on the CBS News website, the CDC, obviously in a panic, decided to double down.Here, from a November 12, 2009, WebMD article is the CDC's response: "Shockingly, 14 million to 34 million U.S. residents — the CDC's best guess is 22 million — came down with H1N1 swine flu by Oct. 17 [2009]." ("22 million cases of Swine Flu in US," by Daniel J. DeNoon).Are your eyeballs popping? They should be.In the summer of 2009, the CDC secretly stops counting Swine Flu cases in America, because the overwhelming percentage of lab tests from likely Swine Flu patients shows no sign of Swine Flu or any other kind of flu.There is no Swine Flu epidemic.Then, the CDC estimates there are 22 MILLION cases of Swine Flu in the US.This one involves a vaccine manufacturer. It goes back to at least 2016, and it keeps unfolding.The Philippines, where drug giant Sanofi's Dengvaxia, was given to prevent Dengue Fever. Sanofi is facing enormous pushback from government officials, who stopped the national vaccination campaign, after thousands of children already received the shot.The issue? Safety.FiercePharma: "The Philippines stopped vaccinations shortly after the company warned that Dengvaxia can cause more serious infections in those who previously hadn't had exposure to the virus. The country also kicked off a probe and plans legal action, according to health secretary Francisco Duque."FiercePharma: "...the [Philippine] Department of Health didn't heed warnings from an advisory group of doctors and pharmacologists, who concluded early last year that the vaccine's safety and efficacy were unproven."My, my.But let's dig even deeper. Sanofi saying is sayingIt means a child who had naturally come in contact with the virus would have developed his own antibodies to it.This is saying, "If a child is ALREADY immune to Dengue Fever, because his immune system has successfully dealt with the virus, then the vaccine won't damage him."And THAT is saying, "If the child has naturally developed an immunity to Dengue, then the vaccine, WHICH HE DOESN'T NEED, won't harm him."Of course, the press isn't getting the picture. If any reporters are seeing the light, they're keeping their mouths shut. The scandal is too big and too crazy.A tree just fell in the forest. Who heard it?Mainstream reporters don't want to uncover the true meaning of vaccine scandals. Therefore, they cultivate ignorance as a defense against admitting their own unconscionable bias. And that's the essence of their own mental "vaccine," which works very well. For them.These five scandals, as boggling as they are, are just a brief sampling from the recent history of governments and pharma.History matters.The titanic load of nonsense and lies about COVID now being dropped on the population is one more chapter of business as usual:In 2019, a new and unique coronavirus was discovered through the application of proper scientific procedures.The diagnostic test (PCR) is dependable and highly accurate.The case numbers and deaths numbers are accurate and meaningful.The containment measures are effective.The destruction of national economies, through lockdowns, is necessary.In over 150 articles, I've provided evidence to support the assertion that these are all egregious lies.