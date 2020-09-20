Society's Child
Portland pause ends: Police arrest 11 as Oregon wildfires clear and rioting resumes
Sat, 19 Sep 2020 18:24 UTC
Portland has been a hive of unrest since the death of George Floyd earlier this summer, with demonstrations only pausing when wildfires encroached on the city over the last week. However, the blaze receded and smoke cleared on Friday, prompting activists to march on the ICE building at nightfall.
The crowd was met by police and federal agents, who say they were pelted with projectiles. Federal agents first pushed the demonstrators back from the ICE building, before the Portland Police Bureau declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and swooped in to arrest anyone refusing to disperse.
Dramatic footage shared on social media shows agents tackling rioters to the ground. Though an edict from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler forbids the city's police from using tear gas, the streets were filled with what looked like smoke and gas, possibly deployed by federal agents. Some reports on social media suggested that tear gas was used by police.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement that 11 rioters were detained. Their charges include disorderly conduct, assault of police officers, possession of stolen goods, and unlawful weapons use.
business owners tired of having their storefronts smashed and their premises looted. During Friday night's activities, demonstrators were pelted with eggs from an apartment window. The crowd hurled abuse at the resident in response.
By Saturday morning, plans were already being drawn up for another night of protest, according to a poster which made the rounds on social media. The demonstration will be in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died aged 87 on Friday.
Around 200 demonstrators marched through the city on Saturday night, with some individuals smashing windows and applying graffiti on buildings. A bank, a restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop were among the businesses targeted, the Portland Police said in a statement. No arrests were made, but the acts of vandalism are under investigation.
Protesters were also filmed burning an American flag as they chanted "black trans lives matter." In another incident, they torched a pro-police 'thin blue line' flag as they shouted "blue lives splatter."
Elsewhere in the city, online footage shows demonstrators stopping a truck and then ordering one of its passengers to raise his fist and say "black lives matter." The vehicle's windows were reportedly later smashed by the protesters.
Portland's chaotic streets had quietened down due to poor air quality resulting from nearby forest fires, but protests resumed earlier this week. On Friday, 11 people were arrested after demonstrators targeted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the city.
