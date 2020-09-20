Floods in Blue Nile State, Sudan, August 2020.
© Sudan Red Crescent
The Blue and White Nile crest at the highest levels ever recorded, the strongest Medicane with highest wind speeds ever recorded and the USA wildfires release the most smoke and CO2 ever recorded all while the U.N begins what it calls "Planetary Monitoring."


