🌊🇸🇩 The white #Nile has flooded in several points in #Khartoum today. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next three days, on the 28, 29, and 30 August, in the catchment areas of both Blue and White Nile, increasing the risk of #floods. @SudanMet pic.twitter.com/qyCwk0kRwv — ICPAC (@icpac_igad) August 27, 2020

At least 84 people have died and 381,770 affected by heavy rains and flooding in Sudan since the start of the rainy season in July this year.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), quoting preliminary data from the Sudan Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), said thatSeventeen of the country's 18 states have been affected. The states with the highest numbers affected are North Darfur (90,505), Sennar (42,325), West Kordofan (35,780) and Kassala (32,510).The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said that, according to measurements at the Dayem station, water levels of the Blue Nile are higher than the 1906 flood levels and close to the 1988 levels.Meanwhile flooding has been reported in the capital, Khartoum, over the last few days.