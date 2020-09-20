The quake hit 10 miles west of L.A. at 11.39 pm local time on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.
It occurred at a depth of nearly 11 miles, and lasted for 30 seconds. It was reported to be one of the biggest earthquakes to hit the L.A. area in years.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to property, but authorities warned locals to prepare for aftershocks.
The Los Angeles Fire Department posted a tweet shortly after the quake, which read: 'If Inside When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect Your Head & Neck While Taking Cover Under Sturdy Furniture or Near a Sturdy Interior Wall, Away From Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stops.
One seismologist stated that Friday's quake occurred in almost the exact same location as the Whittier Narrows earthquake in October of 1987.
That 5.9-magnitude earthquake left eight people dead and a further 200 injured. The damage bill totaled more than $213 million.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, several people posted videos that showed their homes shaking as the quake occurred.
One TikTok user was partway through a performance, when her house began to rattle as the tremors hit.
Another wrote on Twitter: 'Felt the biggest earthquake in Los Angeles yet. It was so big I ran out of my apartment with my purse and no shoes.'
Residents live in fear of a giant earthquake jolting through the center of the city.
Seismologists say a dormant fault line runs directly beneath Los Angeles that is well overdue for rupture.
The experts fear the result could be a catastrophic 7.4-magnitude earthquake that would cause massive loss of life and billions of dollars in damage.
It's been more than a generation since a giant earthquake shook the city.
The 6.7-magnitude Northridge earthquake rocked the L.A's suburbs on January 17, 1994, causing more than $20 billion in damage and killing 60 people.
'Hidden' fault line directly under Los Angeles threatens a devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake
A fault line, long believed to be dormant underneath Los Angeles, could link with others and cause a major magnitude 7.4 quake, according to a report published in September 2019.
The 'Wilmington Fault,' was so deep below the Earth's surface that it was difficult to study, but researchers from Harvard, the USC and the US Geological Survey last year imputed a 'cluster of clues' into a three-dimensional model that revealed activity not previously detected.
Research indicates that the Wilmington Fault is usually supposed to rupture every 3,200 to 4,700 years - however it has been dormant now for millions of years.
There are fears for the communities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are built on the Wilmington Fault.
'I hope bringing attention to it can potentially increase safety in the region,' study author Franklin Wolfe, a doctoral candidate who is part of Harvard's structural geology and Earth resources group, said at the time of publication.