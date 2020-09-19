© Reuters / Loren Elliot



retain their "pre-crime" powers even if the pandemic used to justify them is long gone.

A proposal allowing police to preemptively lock up those they believe "might" violate coronavirus lockdown measures has gone before the Victoria state parliament, with many fearing it opens the door to unprecedented abuses.Pregnant mother-of-two Zoe Lee Buhler was arrested in her home earlier this month for "incitement" after she posted on Facebook about a protest in the small town of Ballarat, despite specifying the demonstration would be nonviolent and adhere to all mask-wearing and social distancing regulations. Video of her arrest, which went viral, shows her pleading with cops to be allowed to delete the post rather than be hauled off in cuffs in front of her two young children.While Buhler has demanded an apology from Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, he defended his officers' actions, while admitting he hadn't actually seen the video of her arrest. Protests across the state have grown in number despite heavy-handed police repression, with Andrews' political opposition emboldened by the uprising of anti-lockdown sentiment.Victoria has reported 750 deaths from the coronavirus since February, a tally which appears to have increased much more rapidly in recent weeks than it did during the first several months of the pandemic. Despite the relatively low numbers compared to other countries around the world, a six-month extension to the pandemic state of emergency passed earlier this month, much to the dismay of many business owners.