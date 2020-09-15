Society's Child
Chinese defector virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan publishes report claiming COVID-19 was made in a lab
news.com.au
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 16:50 UTC
Doctor Li-Meng Yan, a scientist who studied some of the available data on COVID-19 has published her claims on Zenodo, an open access digital platform. She wrote that she believed COVID-19 could have been "conveniently created" within a lab setting over a period of just six months, and "SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus".
Early reports of the origin of the coronavirus, or "spillover event", were that the virus jumped from animal to human within a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan sometime in late 2019.
"The natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support," Dr Yan writes in the report.
"The alternative theory that the virus may have come from a research laboratory is, however, strictly censored on peer-reviewed scientific journals. Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus."
Dr Yan had been working at Hong Kong University's public health laboratory sciences division, a World Health Organisation infectious diseases research centre, when her boss was asked to investigate the outbreak in Wuhan.
Dr Yan claimed her and her team's scientific findings were suppressed, and they were told only to report cases linked to the Huanan seafood market. After becoming fearful of her safety, she fled China on a flight bound for Los Angeles in late April.
Other scientists have disputed Dr Yan's claim, including a report from Live Science in March, which definitively claimed "SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus".
Dr Yan's newly published report echoes claims she made in a recent TV interview, when she appeared on the British talk show Loose Women.
During the interview, she said the coronavirus "comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China's government".
She also said widespread reports that the virus originated last year from a wet market in Wuhan are "a smoke screen".
More from the National Pulse:
The report opens by stating the common perception that the virus is natural "lacks substantial support" from a scientific perspective.
Dr. Yan appeared on The National Pulse show with Raheem Kassam last week to discuss the publication of the report. It is now available to read, below:
Propaganda and counter-propaganda ...
Not sure what is true. But I am sure I can't believe anything reported on "regular" MSM and "alternative" channels.