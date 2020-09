© Fox News



A virologist who fled China after studying the early outbreak of COVID-19 has published a new report claiming the coronavirus likely came from a lab.Early reports of the origin of the coronavirus , or "spillover event", were that the virus jumped from animal to human within a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan sometime in late 2019.Dr Yan had been working at Hong Kong University's public health laboratory sciences division, a World Health Organisation infectious diseases research centre, when her boss was asked to investigate the outbreak in Wuhan.Other scientists have disputed Dr Yan's claim, including a report from Live Science in March, which definitively claimed "SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus".Dr Yan's newly published report echoes claims she made in a recent TV interview, when she appeared on the British talk show Loose Women.During the interview, she said the coronavirus "comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China's government".She also said widespread reports that the virus originated last year from a wet market in Wuhan are "a smoke screen".