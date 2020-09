© AFP / Dave Chan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau should be facing more ethics questions after the WE charity, which paid his family so well, ceased trading amid a financial scandal. But his status as a liberal icon will ensure no lasting damage.The world of woke is in turmoil following the closure of Canadian operations and the shuttering of its London office by the painfully right-on WE charity Its former high-profile pals are scurrying to distance themselves from the accusations of financial mismanagement that threaten the career of Canadian PM and woke icon Justin Trudeau, whose squeaky-clean liberal credentials have been dragged through the mud by his association with the Kielburger brothers and the charity they started as kids in the kitchen of their family home.Nevertheless, with that sort of money sloshing around, you can start to understand how obsessive self-promoters like Trudeau climbed aboard the bandwagon of righteousness so they could secure invites to glittering events that attracted the great and the good from all over the world. The problem with the righteous, though, is that they believe their own publicity.After all, it was digging boreholes in India, securing water rights in Ecuador, battling child labour and all because - according to the official line - little Craig, age 12, "was flipping through the newspaper looking for the comics when he was stopped short by a story: Iqbal Masih, a 12-year-old former child slave in Pakistan, had been murdered because he spoke up for human rights."Since then, Craig has been showered with 15 honorary doctorates, received the Order of Canada, the Nelson Mandela Freedom Medal and the World Children's Prize, and was recently voted by Canadians as one of the country's top most trusted influencers in a Readers Digest poll. He's published 12 books, all of a certain ilk, mind you, and rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous.Trudeau and his wife, Sophie had expenses reimbursed for their appearances at WE events while his mother, Margaret and brother Alexandre have been at the trough for several years, earning upwards of US$380,000 between them for speaking engagements.And while this all smacks of cronyism, looks awful for a national leader, and most likely consigns WE to the dustbin of do-gooder charity history, Trudeau, embroiled in his third ethics scandal in just five years, still manages to stay clear in the polls. But the gap between Trudeau's Liberal Party and that of his Conservative opponent, Erin O'Toole, is closing sufficiently to encourage the opposition.The fact that he has survived numerous missteps exposes the gross hypocrisy of the woke, liberal luvvies of this world. It's clear that financial scandals, overt racism, bullying and cronyism are all totally acceptable and the right-on brigade will tolerate pretty much any disgrace.As long as it's by one of their own.Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.