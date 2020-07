While the party has shown a front of unity, dissenting voices from within are beginning to let themselves be known, albeit anonymously.And while the party has shown a front of unity, dissenting voices from within are beginning to let themselves be known, albeit anonymously.In interviews with La Presse , Liberal politicians such as Lac Saint Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia were quick to express their trust in the leadership of the prime minister and the finance minister. Scarpaleggia saw Morneau's apology as enough to keep his position, calling it a "settled" mistake.MPs Mélanie Joly, Steven Guilbeault and Catherine McKenna all, in fact, said they were satisfied with the apology from Morneau.Anonymous voices, though, were quick to shed their loyalty to the party. One anonymous MP going so far as to highlight the hypocrisy that exists within the party.Another Liberal voice said that the $41,000 was a slap in the face to regular Canadians that could lead to a "perception problem," saying that"It was going well, we had practically just made a faultless, and we shoot each other in the foot... and who did it come from? It still comes from above, like the Aga Khan, like SNC-Lavalin. And then it's yet another woman [Minister Bardish Chagger] that we end up pointing fingers at."Justin Trudeau is next to be questioned by the Finance Committee at a yet-to-be-announced date and time.