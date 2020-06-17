Recently released documents have revealed details about a shipment of deadly pathogens in 2019 from Canada's National Microbiology Lab to China — confirming publicly for the first time who sent them, what was shipped, and where it ended up.The Public Health Agency of Canada had requested the RCMP to step in several months earlier.Shipments of the viruses are said not to be related to the outbreak of COVID-19 or research into the pandemic. PHAC also said the shipment and Qiu's eviction from the lab were not related in any way."The administrative investigation is not related to the shipment of virus samples to China," Eric Morrissette, chief of media relations for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, said in an email."In response to a request from the Wuhan Institute of Virology for viral samples of Ebola and Henipah viruses, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) sent samples for the purpose of scientific research in 2019."But experts have expressed their concern."The Wuhan lab does them and we have now supplied them with Ebola and Nipah viruses. It does not take a genius to understand that this is an unwise decision," he said."I am extremely unhappy to see that the Canadian government shared that genetic material."The RCMP and PHAC have stayed the course in denying any connection between the shipment and the pandemic. There is also no evidence to support the claim that the coronavirus was ignited by this shipment, as no coronavirus samples were sent.