Pablo Vivanco is a journalist and analyst specializing in politics and history in the Americas, who served as the Director of teleSUR English. Recent bylines include The Jacobin, Asia Times, The Progressive and Truthout. Follow him on Twitter @pvivancoguzman

There are moments when an entire nation can feel a sense of collective awkwardness, if not embarrassment. That very thing happened in Canada and lasted for 21 excruciating seconds.During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood stiff and stoic, struggling to answer a reporter's question about Canada's response to US President Donald Trump's threats to send in the military to deal with the anti-police-brutality protests that have erupted all over America.It was only a few painfully audible mouth clicks that let viewers know it was Trudeau who had frozen, and not their internet. The PM broke the pause by mouthing a few predictable platitudes about how Canadians were watching the chaos unfolding in the US "with horror", but failed to condemn the brutal crackdown by the police or Trump's calls to use the military against his own population.Unlike his father, Pierre, who often distanced his government from the actions of its neighbor to the south, Justin's government has marched in step with US policy, and has also shown its willingness to comply with Washington's impositions, as evidenced by the arrest and possible extradition of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou But even before the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police set off the riots, Canada's own record of dealing with protesters and racism - especially when it comes to indigenous people - was part of the debate about Canada's standing on the world stage.Canada may not be the same as the United States, but it's not beyond reproach, either and it's certainly no idyll. Perhaps it should pause, as Trudeau did, and reflect on how its elected leaders opportunistically use human rights, weaponizing them against those they call enemies, and glossing over them when it involves their own house or their allies.