A talent agency in Toronto has to yield records by July 29 detailing fees that have been paid to Trudeau family members for speaking at events, according to Blacklock's Speakers' Spotlight of Toronto acted as Trudeau's talent agency and was ordered on July 22 by The Commons ethics committee to surrender "a copy of all records" involving Trudeau's paid appearances over the past twelve years along with paid appearances made by his wife, mother and brother.Trudeau's mother, Margaret and his brother, Alexander are still currently the talent agency's clients and Margaret charges $15,000 per appearance as one of the agency's "most requested speakers.""We'll take a look at those documents and see if there are other areas where disclosures ought to have been made," said MP Barrett. "And if necessary, we'll refer those matters to the appropriate authorities, be it the Ethics Commissioner or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.""We have written the RCMP," said MP Pierre Poilievre. "We believe there are sections of the Criminal Code in play when it comes to providing government officials with significant financial benefits, and then asking those same government officials for favourable decisions."