Prime Minister Trudeau's daily press meeting hit the usual notes out of the gate on Thursday, recapping the government's most recent moves in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.


Trudeau started by discussing the $1.7 billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for Canadians who are without paycheques, for at least the next four months.

Trudeau reminded Canadians to avoid text scams related to the CERB, and referred Canadians to the government of Canada's website rather than random text messages.

Trudeau says he spoke with G20 leaders earlier in the day, noting that the G20 has made "significant investments to help people and businesses" for the coming months.

"COVID-19 is a global crisis and demands a global response. Now more than ever we must work with our allies to protect people and the economy."

Trudeau also commended new Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman. Hillman is known as a tough negotiator for her years of work in foreign service, working with the CPC to create the Trans Pacific Partnership deal. As well as this, she played a significant role in the NAFTA negotiations of last year.

The PM also touched on travellers returning from abroad and those who are not self-isolating.

"In response to the fact that too many travellers are not self isolating upon returning to Canada, we're taking greater action," he said. "Some people have not been taking this seriously. So now, a 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for all Canadians returning from abroad," said Trudeau about the newly implemented Quarantine Act.

Not complying with the act could lead to fines and prison time, the PM said.

When asked why the quarantine for travellers wasn't implemented sooner, Trudeau again scorned those who did not follow the government's recommendation of a 14 day self-isolation.

When asked about the American notion to re-open the economy by Easter, Trudeau said that his government would continue to work with the US in ensuring Canada's borders remained strong amidst the pandemic to not let the virus spread.

Trudeau was also asked about Trump's reported call for military presence on the Canada-US border.

"Canada and the US have the longest unmilitarized border in the world, and it is very much in both of our interest for it to remain that way. We have been in discussions with the United States on this."