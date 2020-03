© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has apparently abandoned the idea to impose federal quarantine on the three US states, hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York, saying a "strong" travel warning to be issued instead.In an apparent about-turn, that came mere hours after he floated the idea of placing US Covid-19 "hotspots" of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under federally mandated quarantine, Trump took to Twitter, stating that such a robust measure would "not be necessary."Rather than pushing for a quarantine, Trump said that he had instructed the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue "a strong travel advisory," to be published later on Saturday.Trump's initial proposal to put New York, which accounts for roughly a third of the US coronavirus death toll with at least 728 deaths out of more than 52,000 confirmed cases, has drawn ire from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Democrat governor pulled no punches shredding the idea, arguing that such an order would be "illegal" and would lead to "chaos and mayhem."Cuomo, a vocal critic of Trump otherwise, has unleashed criticism but also praise at the Trump administration, stunning many in the anti-Trump #Resistance camp, eager to weaponize the coronavirus emergency to score political points when he said last week that Trump was "100 percent sincere" in his effort to stop the outbreak and that his administration was "ready and willing to help."