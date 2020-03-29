Puppet Masters
'Not necessary': Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut and more corona-related news
RT
Sun, 29 Mar 2020 03:27 UTC
In an apparent about-turn, that came mere hours after he floated the idea of placing US Covid-19 "hotspots" of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under federally mandated quarantine, Trump took to Twitter, stating that such a robust measure would "not be necessary."
Trump appears to have changed his mind after discussing the issue with the states' authorities, tweeting that he made the decision upon the "recommendation" of the VP Mike Pence-led coronavirus task force and after "consultation" with the governors of the affected states.
Rather than pushing for a quarantine, Trump said that he had instructed the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue "a strong travel advisory," to be published later on Saturday.
Trump's initial proposal to put New York, which accounts for roughly a third of the US coronavirus death toll with at least 728 deaths out of more than 52,000 confirmed cases, has drawn ire from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Democrat governor pulled no punches shredding the idea, arguing that such an order would be "illegal" and would lead to "chaos and mayhem."
Speaking to CNN, Cuomo said that Trump would open a can of worms if he goes ahead with the quarantine, likening it to "a federal declaration of war on states."
Cuomo, a vocal critic of Trump otherwise, has unleashed criticism but also praise at the Trump administration, stunning many in the anti-Trump #Resistance camp, eager to weaponize the coronavirus emergency to score political points when he said last week that Trump was "100 percent sincere" in his effort to stop the outbreak and that his administration was "ready and willing to help."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 'Not necessary': Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut and more corona-related news
- Rescuer dies as enormous FIRE erupts near Rostov-on-Don 2018 World Cup stadium
- Naked man breaks India's national virus quarantine to viciously kill woman in savage bite attack
- James Corbett: We are facing the 'greatest depression', a 'controlled demolition' and a move to a cashless system
- Continuity of Government activated: Pentagon sends teams into MOUNTAIN BUNKERS as pandemic preparations go into full swing
- Has your brain evolved to hoard supplies and shame others for doing the same?
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Russia urges Turkey to "neutralize" terrorist groups in Syria and not try to rename them as moderates
- Manufactured pandemic: 'They're testing people for ANY strain of Coronavirus, not COVID-19 specifically' - US scientist
- Draconian muscle flexing
- Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 priorities: Therapeutics now or vaccines later?
- The real worry: Big Tech's happy marriage with Big Brother - Amazon's Alexa now offering to 'diagnose' coronavirus
- Calm down: Covid-19 hysteria vs. your actual (very low) chance of dying
- Coronavirus mortality rate may be much closer to a very bad flu
- The disappearance of Ecuador's tallest waterfall
- Sandstorms in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
- Russia to ban all cross-border travel, presents possible drug treatment - and other Covid-19 updates
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- Police State is here: Rhode Island police hunt down New Yorkers seeking refuge
- WHO beseeched with calls for leader to resign over coronavirus failure
- 'Not necessary': Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut and more corona-related news
- James Corbett: We are facing the 'greatest depression', a 'controlled demolition' and a move to a cashless system
- Continuity of Government activated: Pentagon sends teams into MOUNTAIN BUNKERS as pandemic preparations go into full swing
- Russia urges Turkey to "neutralize" terrorist groups in Syria and not try to rename them as moderates
- Draconian muscle flexing
- The real worry: Big Tech's happy marriage with Big Brother - Amazon's Alexa now offering to 'diagnose' coronavirus
- Police State is here: Rhode Island police hunt down New Yorkers seeking refuge
- WHO beseeched with calls for leader to resign over coronavirus failure
- Coronavirus spending offers loans for midsized businesses - pro-union strings attached
- Badakhshan: Taliban in control of district headquarters, refuses negotiations with govt. team
- Clinton Foundation Connection: Dr. Fauci confirms his friendship with WHO Director General Dr. Tedros
- Who CARES about debt? Covid-19, corporate plunder, & the US plan of unlimited bank bailouts
- Best of the Web: Crisis and opportunity: A positive spin on the current coronavirus pandemic
- FBI chief vows to discover ex-agent's fate in Iran
- SOTT Focus: In 2009 UK Government Experts Wildly Over-hyped Dangers of Swine Flu — is History Repeating With COVID-19?
- Best of the Web: Breaking ranks: Brazil's Bolsonaro questions need for COVID-19 lockdown, says deaths exaggerated for political purposes
- 'The answer is no': Trump says WSJ story on suspending tariffs is 'just more fake news' and other corona-related news
- 'This is low, even for you': Hillary Clinton uses record coronavirus deaths to bash Trump, gets virtual punches herself
- Coronavirus-inspired terrorists are planning attacks, says DoJ report - but in a fear-charged climate, which is the real threat?
- Big Tech teams up with White House to battle Covid-19 - and spy on us all
- Rescuer dies as enormous FIRE erupts near Rostov-on-Don 2018 World Cup stadium
- Naked man breaks India's national virus quarantine to viciously kill woman in savage bite attack
- Calm down: Covid-19 hysteria vs. your actual (very low) chance of dying
- Russia to ban all cross-border travel, presents possible drug treatment - and other Covid-19 updates
- Poll suggests Russians split down the middle on presidential terms reset; Putin's ratings take a hit
- Is Britain slip-sliding into dystopia?
- Israel confiscates clinic's tents during coronavirus crisis as communities face expulsion
- Sweden refuses to lock down country despite coronavirus hysteria
- Why it is right to question the experts
- UK media generating confusion about death of Chloe Middleton: Coroner says 21-year-old did NOT 'die from Covid-19'
- Edward Snowden's warning: Surveillance measures will outlast the pandemic
- Best of the Web: The numbers just don't add up: Nearly 500,000 went to hospital in 2018-19 flu season but today there are not enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients?
- The propaganda of terror and fear: A lesson from recent history
- Mainstream media starting to ask questions - Laura Ingraham reports on faulty WHO coronavirus mortality rates
- Best of the Web: Renowned German mathematician and professor of statistics slams dramatization of Covid-19
- Two hundred and thirty years of rights and liberties shredded: Why I oppose the lockdown
- WTC 7 NOT destroyed by fire on 9/11, concludes final University of Alaska Fairbanks report, formal "request for correction" will be made of Gov't
- 'No new patients until release': WATCH staff protest KIDNAPPING of Haiti hospital chief as Covid-19 takes root in country
- Not all Americans are fighting over toilet paper: Here are some good deeds people have done that remind us of our better instincts
- Public Hysteria Vs. Scientific Thinking
- Archaeologists call find at Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site 'another Newgrange'
- Prehistoric artifacts suggest a Neolithic Era independently developed in New Guinea
- Scientists agree: Younger Dryas impact event wiped out ancient civilization
- Pepe Escobar - A meeting of Chinese and Greek/Latin stoicism
- How the Soviet Union defeated a smallpox epidemic in a matter of 19 days
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- Has your brain evolved to hoard supplies and shame others for doing the same?
- Genomic studies yield more hints of higher-level order in our DNA
- Billion-year-old algae and the discovery of newer genes hint at land plants' origin
- Researchers take 'strange' glimpse into neutron stars and symmetry violation
- NASA data shows gas is leaking from Uranus
- 18-year-old blind pianist is so talented that scientists are studying his brain to learn why
- Tsunami-like rampaging quasars can rip their host galaxies to shreds, new study reveals
- Australia found a way to save water from plastic pollution and we can start doing the same
- Coronavirus and disease from outer space - Q & A with Dr. Wickramasinghe
- Sleep inconsistency may increase risk to cardiovascular health
- Scientists 'reset' the age of stem cells from a supercentenarian who lived to 114
- Finally, an origin-of-life scientist debates evolution skeptic James Tour
- Squids can edit their own genes
- The size of Comet ATLAS
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- String Theory: A dream and a nightmare
- Fragment of lost continent discovered off coast of Canada
- Russia to create first ever 3D Moon map to help decide where cosmonauts will land
- Explosion on the far side of the sun
- The disappearance of Ecuador's tallest waterfall
- Sandstorms in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
- Up to 2 feet of fresh snow blankets high regions of Himachal Pradesh, India
- 17 inches of new snow in spring hits Yosemite National Park
- Fresh snowfall damages crops in North Kashmir
- Large hailstones pound parts of Oklahoma
- Hailstones as big as baseballs shatter vehicle windows in Mid-Missouri
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Garden centre hoarding begins - Spring on hold across Europe
- Rare ozone hole opens over Arctic
- Swarms of bats dropping dead in Israel
- "Very large avalanche" buries road near Eisenhower Tunnel, Colorado
- Gunung Ibu volcano in Indonesia filmed erupting at night
- Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud 16,000 feet into the air
- Lightning bolt kills 2, injures 3 in Malawi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Vortices cavitate at storm centre as Earth's atmosphere churns
- Rare noctilucent clouds photographed over South Pacific
- Heavy rains cause floods across Pernambuco and Alagoas states, Brazil
- Spring storm dumps up to foot of snow on the Wasatch Range, Utah
- Floods in Murcia, lots of rain in Alicante and snow on Canary Islands adversely impacting Spanish cultivation
- Frost in northern Italy heavily damages orchards
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Manufactured pandemic: 'They're testing people for ANY strain of Coronavirus, not COVID-19 specifically' - US scientist
- Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 priorities: Therapeutics now or vaccines later?
- Coronavirus mortality rate may be much closer to a very bad flu
- Long-term analysis shows GM cotton no match for insects in India
- How Grandmother's gargling remedy could help abate the coronavirus
- Boost your immune system with herbs, food, supplements and lifestyle changes!
- This relaxation exercise can help you fall asleep in 60 seconds
- Barbara Loe Fisher: The National Plan to Vaccinate Every American
- US autism rates up 10 percent in new CDC report
- High salt diet weakens the immune system
- COVID-19 and the great Chinese statistics puzzle
- Bahrain, Belgium successfully treating coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine
- 'Utterly unreliable'! University of Oxford researchers stop relying on WHO for modeling data
- Not a surprise: Glyphosate-based herbicides are bad for your mental health
- Antiviral benefits of Elderberry
- The mind of Covid-19: Don't succumb to groupthink
- Best of the Web: Prepare for a real pandemic: Self-isolation may save lives, but it exacerbates mental health issues & loneliness
- The cardiovascular risk reduction benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet outweigh the potential increase in LDL-cholesterol
- New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: CDC to Remove Misinfo on Vaccines | GMO Plant-Based Vaccine for COVID-19 | Cockroach Milk Good?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
Flock Abandoned
Quote of the Day
All dictatorships are always in the name of the good and never present themselves as a dictatorship.
- A. Soral
Recent Comments
was he dead before he did this? (inquiring minds want to know)
Politicians will comply with the wishes of big- pharma because that is what they do; to expect otherwise is lunacy. We have to stop politicians...
WHO knows if Tedros made a bad decision in 2017 or did what he was told. How about changing that little word " or " to and . When you're the...
So who is responsible for the abduction and have they made any claims?
"The government were overjoyed, of course, that so many of its citizens had been spared death, but were left holding a bag containing tens of...
Comment: Residents of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut are now being urged to avoid all non-essential travel for the next 14 days. The coronavirus death toll has reportedly doubled in 2 days in the US, and the first baby in the US has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, although it is not conclusive that coronavirus is what caused the infant's death. Students attending some of the most expensive universities in the US are trying to get their money back since classes are canceled, but the elites who run these schools don't seem to understand, or care about, the urgency of the situation. One school administrator responded to an email requesting a refund with an embedded video of her doing interpretative dance. Out of touch much?
Italy announced that their death toll passed 10,000. The death toll in New York increased by 209 on Saturday as people infected with the virus rose to 52,318. The state's presidential primary was also pushed back until June. Hospitals in New York are starting to become overwhelmed as there is a death every 17 minutes in New York City. New York City Public Hospital Doctor Steve Kassapidis even went so far as to say what was happening in the city was "hell on earth." Over 500 members of the NYPD have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an "unprecedented" move South Africa has entered into a martial law-style lockdown for three weeks starting on Friday. The lockdown of South Africa is the first time the government has stripped the basic freedoms of its citizens since it became a democracy in 1994. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes has been banned for three weeks, along with any outdoor activity such as jogging, walking dogs, and or going to the park. The government warned that offenders would be prosecuted and either fined or jailed. Conor McGregor has called for a similar lockdown in Ireland.