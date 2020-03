© CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gellerj



Police are seeking to have the indicted individual remain behind bars - with no chance of bail - until their court proceedings conclude in the case.

"This isn't child's play, it's not summer vacation, it's a matter of life and death," he said Tuesday, as reported by the Times of Israel.

"The transition of the public sector to the format of the state of emergency. The private sector is switching to a reduced format. State services - in the full format," the prime minister said. "We do not lock people at home. I'm not talking about a total lockdown; I hope we will not get to this."

The Israel Police announced that, for the first time amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, it has filed charges against an individual who broke quarantine.While the country has not ordered a full lockdown, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged citizens to take the global pandemic created by COVID-19 seriously.Citing Hebrew-language website Behadrei Hardeim, the Times of Israel noted that at least four individuals were arrested following the service, including an American who traveled to Israel from the US and was supposed to be in quarantine.Despite the crackdown against those who are disobeying the Health Ministry's orders and other advisories, Netanyahu said Tuesday that there are no immediate plans to impose a total lockdown. According to the World Health Organization's March 17 report , at least 250 Israelis have contracted COVID-19, and at least 50 have died from the contagious disease. However, the Health Ministry's news releases cite novel coronavirus cases ranging up to 288 as of this article's publication.