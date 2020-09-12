© AFP / William WEST



A top Victoria police officer minced no words when reminding Melbournians that joining this weekend's anti-quarantine rally is unlawful and "selfish." It comes as an alleged leader of the upcoming action was arrested again."As I've previously said, as was repeatedly said, it is at the moment unlawful to leave home to engage in protest activity," Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told the media earlier on Friday - one day ahead of a demonstration against Melbourne's strict Covid-19 lockdown rules.Hundreds of defiant residents reportedly declared they will attend the 'freedom walk' at the Royal Botanic Gardens' Tan track this Saturday, subscribing to a now-deleted Facebook page.Responding to this, Cornelius said"And if people were less selfish and a bit more grown up, we wouldn't have to keep doing this," he added. Cornelius made some headline-grabbing remarks last month whenThe long-serving officer also drew the ire of people online whenweeks earlier, who was charged with inciting a protest through Facebook. Footage of the pregnant woman being handcuffed went viral in Australia, but Cornelius saidMeanwhile, Victoria police have targeted some of the alleged protest leaders ahead of the Saturday event. Earlier on Friday, officers came after Tony Pecora, one of the most vocal lockdown dodgers in the city. The man, who waslast month, has been granted a second conditional release but was banned from using social media and reaching out to other organizers.and a self-described "freedom fighter" who runs a Covid-19 conspiracy network,He was charged with "incitement, possession of prohibited weapons and two counts of resisting police," but. He will have to stand trial in May.The Melbourne metropolitan area is underMelbourne and Victoria state have been an epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak, accounting for the bulk of Australia's 788 deaths. Most of the country's confirmed cases, which account for over 26,000, have also been recorded in the city and the surrounding region.