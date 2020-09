Covid cases in France still rising

Health minister confirms quarantine rules will be discussed

The disinfectant door has been installed as a "test" since the beginning of September in the Intermarché supermarket in Monastier-sur-Gazeille, Haute-Loire (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes).Store manager David Accaries told France 3 the door was installed to make sure customers felt safe when visiting the supermarket. He said that in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis:We didn't know if we had to wear masks, we didn't know what was going on. It was total uncertainty. We had a very difficult time."The door has been installed as a test but Mr Accaries believes it could provide useful in the long-term. He said:Customers, however, have mixed reactions. One told France 3 : "I think it's really good. We should see more things like this."According to figures released by Santé Publique France (SPF) yesterday (September 7),of Covid-19 were recorded in the previous 24 hours.However, the rate of positivity, meaning the percentage of all tests taken in the previous 7 days that come back positive, has now risen to 5.1%. At the end of August it was around 3.9%.SPF figures show 58 new clusters have also been identified and 25 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.Despite this French health minister Olivier Véran has confirmed that government advisory body the Conseil Scientifique is in favour of reducing Covid-19 quarantines from 14 to 7 days.Mr Véran told news source France Inter : "People are primarily contagious in the first five days following the appearance of symptoms or a positive test. Then the level of contagiousness goes down very significantly. Beyond one week, it is still there but is very weak.People will stick to the rules better if the time period is reduced. However, this shorter period must be absolutely respected, to limit contagion."There is no official data on how many people break 14-day quarantine rules in France. However, newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche has reported that track and trace authorities in France have found an increasing number of people are doing so.A reduction in quarantine duration will be discussed by the government on Friday September 11, it has said.