These days, going out without wearing a face mask is considered poor form - and, in some places, an offense. But the mayor of an Italian town says fines should be slapped on those wearing a mask in an "inappropriate" situation.In the same way global health authorities insist masks contain the spread of coronavirus,as he put it, according to the TASS news agency.The lingering Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected close to 275,000 people in Italy and killed more than 35,500 - almost seven times the entire population of Sutri. Yet, for Sgarbi,Sgarbi made it clear that anyone breaking his ban wouldn't incur such a harsh penalty, but that people should wear a mask only when the occasion requires. "Wearing a mask at dinner is absurd," he clarified.The mayor is no stranger to going against the mainstream. Ahead of the pandemic, he reportedly dismissed coronavirus as "a flu" and ridiculed those raising concerns about the looming crisis. He later made a formal apology when the death toll surged.where maintaining social distance is impossible. Two weeks ago, police handed out the first penalty for breaches of the rule, fining a 29-year-old maskless man who argued that "Covid doesn't exist."