After claims of double infections added to the prevailing anxiety around Covid-19, Russian scientists say it's not possible to be sick twice from the virus if you have no comorbidities, such as allergies, diabetes, and obesity.As reported by business daily Kommersant, researchers at the private DNKOM laboratory examined 1,512 people from the Russian cities of Moscow, Ryazan, Kursk, and Nizhnevartovsk, and concluded that, after 74 days of observation, there is no chance of most people becoming sick again from Covid-19.The study showed that a second infection could only affect patients with underlying issues, such asOn August 24, a man from Hong Kong made international headlines when he was confirmed to have been re-infected by Covid-19, four and a half months after first being diagnosed., but none of these claims have been confirmed.On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country had registered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, due to be available to the general public from January 2021. Developed by the Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine has been criticized by some Western experts for what they perceive as improper testing.