Destruction of Jerusalem in 586 B.C
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With the South Atlantic Anomaly going to split into two cells, a grand solar minimum intensifying and the biggest polar excursion seen ever, this matches up with the destruction of Jerusalem in 586 B.C. So we should be asking with so many match ups geologically at in 2024 as 586 B.C is there a way to protect ourselves from instant destruction?


Sources