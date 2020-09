© Facebook



The cops involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake — which touched off a fresh wave of angry, anti-police sentiment across the country — were attempting to arrest him for violating a restraining order stemming from an alleged sexual assault, The Post has learned.The responding officers were aware he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault, according to dispatch records and the Kenosha Professional Police Association, which released a statement on the incident on Friday.Blake is accused in the criminal complaint, which was obtained by The Post, of breaking into the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her.She told police she "was upset but collected herself" and then allegedly ran out the front door after Blake, the complaint says. She then realized her car was missing, checked her purse and saw the keys were missing and "immediately called 911," the complaint alleges.The alleged victim told cops she has known him for eight years and claims that he physically assaults her "around twice a year when he drinks heavily."Police filed charges against him for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in July when a warrant was issued for his arrest.On Sunday, within three minutes of responding to the 911 call, Blake was shot seven times in the back as he attempted to get into his SUV.Calls to Blake's fiancee, Crump and the Kenosha Police Department have gone unreturned.