Former Vice President Joe Biden called for an end to "needless violence" Wednesday following multiple shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate spoke out in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon captioned, "Needless violence won't heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."

Biden's comments come after Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a police officer Sunday, video footage appears to show. Blake's family said that he is partially paralyzed and the incident has spurred riots and protests for the past several nights in Wisconsin where two people were killed Tuesday night.

Biden said he told Jacob Blake's family that "justice will be done."

"You know, as I said after George Floyd's murder," Biden said, "protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, its needless violence - violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community."

"That's wrong," he added.

