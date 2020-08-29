© Biden for President via AP
Biden "live" from his basement
Former Vice President Joe Biden called for an end to "needless violence" Wednesday following multiple shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate spoke out in a video posted
to Twitter Wednesday afternoon captioned, "Needless violence won't heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."
Biden's comments come after Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a police officer Sunday, video footage appears to show
. Blake's family said
that he is partially paralyzed and the incident has spurred riots and protests for the past several nights in Wisconsin where two people were killed
Tuesday night.
Biden said he told Jacob Blake's family that "justice will be done."
"You know, as I said after George Floyd's murder," Biden said, "protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, its needless violence - violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community."
"That's wrong," he added.
Comment:
Don Lemon is now against the riots
, not because they are catastrophically affecting ordinary citizens, but because they are starting to damage Biden's chances:
During the segment, Lemon freely admitted that his primary concern with the crisis was the possibility that it may hurt Biden's ability to unseat President Donald Trump in the November election.
Joe was a little tardy in his condemnation, apparently needing the nod
from Don Lemon to do so:
The timing of Biden's statement was not lost on conservatives, suggesting that he was moved by his polling numbers rather than by the plight of the businesses he referred to in his message when he took aim at rioters and looters.
"I noticed that CNN said your polls were probably down because of the rioting. I'm guessing that's why you finally mentioned about rioting and the violence being wrong. I think it was Lemon that said it," a commenter said.
The poll numbers cited by Lemon have not been made public. However, public polls tell a similar story. A survey released by Marquette University Law School on Wednesday found that approval of street protests has dropped from 61 percent in June to 48 percent this month. Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has also fallen by 10 points, to 49 percent, while support for the police has increased and only 17 percent of respondents agree with defunding police departments - a core demand of some BLM activists and Democratic politicians.
Michelle Obama (still feeling relevant apparently) also stuck
her nose in, along with a pitch for donations to her foundation racket:
Former first lady Michelle Obama shared on Friday that she's "devastated" by the shootings in Kenosha, Wis., this week, including the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting of three protesters that left two dead and one injured.
These people have no shame.
