Imágenes del fuerte #sismo M6.8 hace minutos en la costa norte de #Chile 🇨🇱

Fuerte la sacudida que se percibió en #Copiapo

Créditos 🎥 Cesar

Vía @cesarin220690 pic.twitter.com/oNyUXq47ZW — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) September 1, 2020

The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck off the coast of northern ChileA strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck off the coast of northern Chile in the first minutes of Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and the Chilean navy said there was no possibility of a tsunami.The quake occurred at 12:09 a.m. local time at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). It was centered 78 kilometers (48 miles) northeast of the Atacama city of Vallenar.The quake was felt as far south as the capital, Santiago, and in Antofagasta, 1,330 kilometers (826 miles) further north.Chile is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and often experiences large earthquake. The last major quake, on Feb. 27, 2010, set off tsunamis and killed 526 people.Source: AP