Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Two-headed rattlesnake found near Arizona golf course - 'I lost my mind a little'
Mark Price
Miami Herald
Mon, 24 Aug 2020 11:55 UTC
Miami Herald
Mon, 24 Aug 2020 11:55 UTC
But things got even stranger for the professional snake catcher when he noticed a peculiar snake coiled by itself in one corner of the den.
It was a very large "baby" with two heads. And it appeared to have just died, he said.
"Once I pull it out of the hole, honestly, I lost my mind a little," Getty told McClatchy News. "The body of the snake seemed to be quite large and disproportionate compared to its siblings. It was just over double the size of a normal baby rattlesnake."
Western diamondback rattlesnakes are one of the nation's 10 most dangerous snakes, with a venom that causes "massive internal bleeding," Reptiles Magazine reports.
The two-headed snake was dead, but it has shaken social media in the week since Getty's employer, Rattlesnake Solutions, posted a photo. The disconcerting image shows a short, but very puffy young rattlesnake with two fully developed heads.
Among those sharing the photo have been Facebook groups devoted to snake research, UFOs and even dinosaurs.
"HOLY HELLLLLL, NO," Stephanie Tassone commented on the photo.
"2020 strikes again," Stacey Mantle wrote.
"Stuff of nightmares!" Sandy Compton Farmer posted.
Experts say there's not enough research to say exactly how rare it is to find a two-headed western diamondback in the wild, but multi-headed creatures of any kind are the stuff of mythology. (Think the many-headed Hydra or Cerberus, hell's guard dog.)
A 2019 article in The Guardian put the odds of any animal being born in the wild with multiple heads at around one in 100,000 live births.
Getty said he found the snake the morning of Aug. 16, as he searched for a rattlesnake den adjacent to a golf course. He found the den next to an irrigation drain and used a hook to pull out four adults and seven healthy babies. (One of the adults later gave birth in the bucket, so the total grew to 14.) All are being released back into the wild, he said.
(Read more here)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed rattlesnake found near Arizona golf course - 'I lost my mind a little'
- Rare waterspout filmed off Southwold coast in Suffolk, UK
- Rare waterspout filmed in County Kerry, Ireland
- 'Safe to return to work in offices' - UK's transport minister
- Thousands displaced by lake floods in Kenya and Uganda
- Children at 'tiny' risk of acute coronavirus - UK academics
- Niger capital Niamey flooded as Niger River overflows at record level
- At least 84 dead and 380,000 affected as floods worsen in Sudan - Blue Nile at record level
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Three people killed as wild storm lashes Victoria, Australia leaving thousands without power
- Best of the Web: Face masks make you stupid
- Millennials can't afford property so don't care about protecting it. Why are we surprised they're setting fires and smashing cars?
- Science is NOT about consensus
- Mystery of Milky Way's strange glow deepens as leading theory dismissed
- 'Hysteria & reverse racism': Ex-NHL star Pavel Bure questions BLM protests and US unrest
- Extinction Rebellion and Keira Knightley film's bogus claims of impending apocalypse damages the climate change cause
- Vladimir Putin - Interview with Rossiya TV channel
- Best of the Web: 'Save the American dream': Trump denounces riots, cancel culture, 'failed political class' in defiant RNC speech
- Pompeo: Iran sanctions will snap back at midnight on Sep. 20
- Pelosi calls Pompeo's RNC address 'appalling'; Donna Brazile 'loses it'
- 'Safe to return to work in offices' - UK's transport minister
- Vladimir Putin - Interview with Rossiya TV channel
- Best of the Web: 'Save the American dream': Trump denounces riots, cancel culture, 'failed political class' in defiant RNC speech
- Pompeo: Iran sanctions will snap back at midnight on Sep. 20
- Pelosi calls Pompeo's RNC address 'appalling'; Donna Brazile 'loses it'
- Kamela Harris will deliver counter to Trump's convention speech
- Pompeo awaiting Iran sanctions snapback in his 'alternate parallel universe'
- Trump victory could oust Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
- Twitter suspends cancel culture prof Brett Weinstein's 'Articles of Unity' call for bipartisanship & BLOCKS website
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to step down amid health concerns
- Navalny: When useless idiots become useful (dead) idiots
- NATO's "unified front" is at a breaking point
- Mohammed bin Salman pulls out of planned meeting in Washington with Netanyahu
- Ukrainian flagged as intel danger to Trump had extensive contact with Obama officials, memos show
- Angry mob confront Sen. Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC
- Has the post-Covid future already been decided?
- Hillary Clinton gave State Department job to nephew of Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell - gave him 'special treatment'
- US troops operating (illegally) in Syria tried to block Russian patrol despite being warned, Moscow says, after vehicles collide
- Catherine Austin Fitts: We are entering into a war period
- Streisand effect, engage! US House introduces symbolic bipartisan resolution against QAnon conspiracy theory
- Children at 'tiny' risk of acute coronavirus - UK academics
- Best of the Web: Face masks make you stupid
- Millennials can't afford property so don't care about protecting it. Why are we surprised they're setting fires and smashing cars?
- Science is NOT about consensus
- 'Hysteria & reverse racism': Ex-NHL star Pavel Bure questions BLM protests and US unrest
- Extinction Rebellion and Keira Knightley film's bogus claims of impending apocalypse damages the climate change cause
- 'They would have killed us': Violent BLM mob attacks Rand Paul, others, outside the White House
- Minsk Belarus: Russian, American, British journalists covering protests rounded up for 'document check'
- Online vigilantes archive defamatory tweets about Kyle Rittenhouse in anticipation of lawsuits likely to come
- Anti-Trump Lincoln Project Republican says polls undercount Trump support
- 'Rainbow-bashing': Trans activists have turned the word 'CIS' into a slur and they're getting away with it
- Kenosha police arrest alleged agitators who arrived in out-of-state vehicles filled with terrorist gear
- Best of the Web: David Dorn's widow emotionally recounts her husband's death, pleads for end to 'nightmare' of riots and looting
- Best of the Web: Caitlin Johnstone: QAnon is a fake, decoy imitation of a healthy revolutionary impulse
- Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin shootings charged with six criminal counts: complaint
- Pedophiles are proudly posting their faces online
- Best of the Web: New footage of Kenosha shootings during riot paints a different picture
- New lockdown 'unnecessary' as 91% of England has seen no Covid cases for 4 weeks
- National Guard activated in Minneapolis after homicide suspect's reported suicide
- Fort Hood soldier who reported sexual abuse found hanged - 12th death this year
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Mystery of Milky Way's strange glow deepens as leading theory dismissed
- Cells reach out and touch, providing evidence of foresight and design
- Google just ran the first-ever quantum simulation of a chemical reaction
- Andromeda galaxy halo 'bumps into' the halo around the Milky Way
- Global magnetic field of the solar corona measured for the first time
- Rising cosmic rays may soon stymie quantum computing
- Panspermia theory proven true? Radiation-resistant bacteria could survive journey from Earth to Mars
- Glyphosate herbicide harms even GM soybeans!
- Injectable microbots created by scientist
- Do mystery odors in Japan predict an upcoming earthquake?
- Fifty new planets confirmed in machine learning first
- Russian scientists invent efficient method to synthesise superhard materials
- Inexplicable spiral nightglow spotted on Mars, Solar Minimum conditions in effect
- Earth seems to be traveling through the debris of ancient supernovae
- Three near fly-by asteroids expected this week, only spotted this month - NASA
- Gut has a viral 'fingerprint' unique to each human
- A mysterious radio burst that keeps repeating just woke up, right on schedule
- The siamese twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism
- 'Electric mud' teems with new, mysterious bacteria that may rewrite textbooks
- Small black hole is stripping and rhythmically lighting up its binary star, and scientists don't know how
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed rattlesnake found near Arizona golf course - 'I lost my mind a little'
- Rare waterspout filmed off Southwold coast in Suffolk, UK
- Rare waterspout filmed in County Kerry, Ireland
- Thousands displaced by lake floods in Kenya and Uganda
- Niger capital Niamey flooded as Niger River overflows at record level
- At least 84 dead and 380,000 affected as floods worsen in Sudan - Blue Nile at record level
- Three people killed as wild storm lashes Victoria, Australia leaving thousands without power
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Food prices and cargo theft skyrocket
- Afghanistan flash floods death toll reaches at least 151
- Man killed by polar bear on Norway's Arctic Svalbard islands
- Attack by 2 pit bulls results in death of man in Belleville, Illinois
- Lightning bolt kills 10 children in remote Uganda town
- Hurricane Laura smashes parts of Louisiana and Texas, killing 6 and leaving widespread wind damage
- Kesongo mud volcano erupts with poison gas in Indonesia
- Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in North Korea - damages buildings, snaps trees and floods roads
- Dead fin whale and dead juvenile humpback wash ashore in Unalaska, Alaska
- 18 melon-headed whales and 14 dolphins wash ashore on the same day in Mauritius
- Raging wildfires burn out of control in central and northern Argentina
- Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana with 150mph winds
- UK - Worst wheat harvest in decades - Cold & wet
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Thousands of "flu" cases in Seattle this winter were actually Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
Quote of the Day
No one is free when others are oppressed.
- Mahatma Gandhi
Recent Comments
If you want to make people stupid all you have to do is put them in a crowd and voilà, mob mentality. The sad thing is anti-social media...
Here is the Last American Vagabond giving commentary on RFK Jr's latest video. TLAV by the way, was blacked out from youtube during midstream of...
Pompeo is one of the most dangerous men in the world, because Donald Trump listens to him, and because he is profoundly evil and vicious, beyond...
Check out Robert Kenney's most recent video on Glaxo Smith Kline and the WHO declaring a pandemic for H1N1 [Link]
Jr Neocons often want to run with the big dogs but are left shitting on the porch with the puppies. How much is that little doggy in the window?...