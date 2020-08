© KATU



Goodman said companies include Daimler Trucks North America, Airbnb, Banana Republic, Microsoft, Saucebox, and Google, which he claimed: "leased 90,000 square feet in the Macy's building [and] has stopped construction of their improvements."



"The list goes on and on. If you know a retail or office broker, give them a call and ask them how many clients they have are trying to leave," he continued.



Goodman encouraged city leaders to "walk around downtown Portland in the morning," adding that he would personally give them a tour. -Fox Business

All it took wasfor business owners to pull out of the city or relocate outside its central district, according to local station KOIN (via Fox Business ).In a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland City Council, the Downtown Development Group said that the exodus of companies wasn't related to the Black Lives Matter movement - "but does have most everything to do with the lawlessness you are endorsing downtown.""The number is like nothing I have seen in 42 years of doing business in downtown," wrote DDG co-founder Greg Goodman."You aren't sweeping the streets, needles are all over the place, garbage cans are broken and left open, glass from car windows that have been broken out is all over the streets, parks are strewn with litter," the letter continues. "You are willfully neglecting your duties as elected officials to keep our city safe and clean."On Saturday,, while authorities say that the department "had to be judicious with our limited resources" due to many officers having already worked the previous night's demonstrations, according to The Oregonian Meanwhile, Mayor Wheeler issued a statement regarding a Saturday skirmish between right-wing Proud Boys activists and Black Lives Matter demonstrators -"I vehemently oppose what the Proud Boys and those associated with them stand for, and I will not tolerate hate speech and the damage it does in our city. White nationalists, particularly those coming to our city armed, threaten the safety of Portlanders, and are not welcome here," said Wheeler. "We are at a critical place where police officers are needed to intervene in protests where police officers themselves are the flashpoint."