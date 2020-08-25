© Getty Images / xijian

The lion's share of cyberattacks around the world originate from the US - a fact the West avoids mentioning too often. That's according to a high-ranking Russian official, citing research conducted by cybersecurity companies.Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov said in an interview that the majority of hacks are conducted utilizing American IT infrastructure.Although Khramov didn't name the companies he was referring to, in June 2019, the National Computer Incident Response & Coordination Center (NCIRCC) announced thatRussia's Federal Security Service (FSB) established the NCIRCC in 2018 to counter cyberattacks against Russian interests.Moscow has consistently reached out to its foreign partners to jointly counter cyber threats "without politicizing the matter," he said, but these calls tend to fall on deaf ears, as Western countries routinely hurl accusations at Russia, as well as China, North Korea, and Iran.For instance, in late July, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia's 'Special Technologies' military intelligence unit, as well as four Russian citizens believed to be its operatives. They, as the EU alleged, were involved in the 'NotPetya' virus, which inflicted $10 billion worth of damage to the world economy in 2017.Though the virus targeted Russian companies as well as others, the EU accused Russia of being behind it. Brussels also imposed sanctions on several Chinese citizens, as well as Chinese and North Korean companies.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in response that this type of approach only leads to new political confrontations and "cyber chaos."