"This is an interesting case for understanding the state of our society today. We want a guarantee we won't get infected... nevertheless most do not plan to get vaccinated. Why? They are afraid and do not believe [in the product]."

A majority of Russians don't want to be vaccinated against coronavirus, according to a brand-new survey, which showed only 42 percent of the country wants to be immunized with the homegrown 'Sputnik V' formula, unveiled last week.The process of creating the vaccine has been criticized by some Western countries, who claim that the speed of the development means it hasn't yet been proven safe.When asked whether they are ready to take Sputnik V, 42 percent of respondents said yes, with 52 percent saying no. The survey was conducted by WCIOM, a Russian state-owned pollster.Valery Fedorov, the head of WCIOM, stated:According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the vaccine has garnered a lot of interest from abroad. On August 11, the day the solution was registered, Dmitriev revealed that