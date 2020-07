"This report details recent Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) of the group commonly known as 'APT29', also known as 'the Dukes' or 'Cozy Bear'....almost certainly part of the Russian intelligence services.



Throughout 2020, APT29 has targeted various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.



The group likely seeks to take full advantage of a variety of new exploits when publicised......Upon gaining access to a system, the group likely drops further tooling and/or seeks to obtain legitimate credentials to the compromised systems in order to maintain persistent access. The actor is likely to use anonymising services when using the stolen credentials.



APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine research."

Are they serious? Why would anyone believe this dross?

Russia tried to hack U.S., Canadian and UK COVID 19 vaccination programs. Or so we are told. Nearly every single UK mainstream media outlet carried the same headline story . This was a concerted, coordinated effort across all MSM channels, to convince the entire population that Russia are the baddies, we are the goodies and something must be done about those evil Ruskies.There isn't a shred of evidence to back up any of it. It is nothing but fake news and the entire mainstream media (MSM) are peddling it.The story comes from the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) advisory report APT29 Targets COVID 19 Vaccine Development . There is no proof anywhere in that report to substantiate a single word of anything the British MSM have mindlessly regurgitated into the British public's consciousness.This shouldn't really come as a surprise. From Russia Gate in the U.S. to the ludicrous Skripal poisoning narrative in the UK, it seems there is rarely, if ever, any evidence to back up these wild Russian attack claims There has been no meaningful analysis of the intelligence agency's story by any MSM outlet. None have questioned it, they have simply parroted baseless state propaganda without hesitation. If this ubiquitous fake news doesn't demonstrate to you that we do not have a functioning open and free MSM in the UK, then nothing will.Let's look at the evidence that convinced the entire UK MSM to simultaneously claim that Russia "hacked" UK vaccine research.The NCSC report:. "Almost certainly" is not evidence, it is a claim and nothing more.There is no evidence of any motive for the alleged hack, only "highly likely" guesses. Nor any regarding how this Russian hacking group exploits the malware, only speculation that they are "likely" to "seek" to use it.Most startling of all is obvious fact that, according to the NCSC, they merely suspect that APT29 (Cosy Bear) operatives are using anonymous proxies, possibly registered using stolen credentials.If they had identified them they wouldn't report that they are "likely" to be using anonymous proxies they would absolutely know that they are. The use of the term "likely" means that the NSCS don't know who the real operators of these anonymous accounts are. However seeing as their isn't any evidence that these accounts even exist, why even bother to question what the NSCS believe?. It is a fairy tale. Any idiot (myself included) can clearly see that it is complete rubbish. Yet not a single journalist in the entire UK MSM can figure it out. This is what they have concluded from this nothingness.The Telegraph say "Russia tried to steal UK vaccine research;" the Metro "Russia spies try to steal our vaccine;" the 'I' claim "Russia spies tried to steal UK vaccine research;" the Guardian lead with "Russia tried to steal virus research and interfere in the election, say UK;" the Financial Times bring us "Russian hackers looting vaccine research warn spy agencies;" the Mirror claim "Russians trying to steal vaccine secrets;" the Express run with "Russian spies try to steal our vaccine;" at least the Times managed "Russia accused of trying to hack vaccine research" and the run away winner is the Star with "Dukes of Biohazard Ruski spies caught trying to nick our corona cure secrets."The MSM are by far the most egregious distributors of fake news. Throughout the COVID 19 pandemic their reporting has been directly funded by the government . However, in spewing out this puerile bilge for the terminally gullible, they have undermined everything we are supposed to believe about the COVID 19 and the allegedly unavoidable Lockdown regime response.. They don't care about protecting the vulnerable, the NHS, your loved ones or anyone else. All of this is made abundantly clear by the existence of this farcical propaganda.The story is not that Russia tried to hack our vaccine programs, even if there were a reason to believe it, it is that this matters to the government.We have been told that this is a global pandemic requiring global solutions. The whole world is faced with an unprecedented threatto combat this invisible enemy.So what possible rationale can explain why Russia would need to hack British vaccine research in the first place?Because it isn't. It is part of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset as the globalist financiers jockey for position in the new technocratic abnormal.Power blocks are competing, not collaborating, in the race to produce the most profitable vaccine in history. Dead people don't matter, in fact the more deaths the better. What better way to convince you to accept the new technocracy.As the Russian government announces completion of the initial human trial stage of it's experimental vaccine so the UK government announces their excitement about theirs . This is immediately followed up by a UK MSM wide propaganda assault on Russia. It's as transparent as can be, and really quite pathetic.Like all governments, Russia uses propaganda, both to control its own citizens and to influence the wider international audience.According to the UK Office of National Statistics , in the first three months of the Lockdown Regime there were 650,000 fewer people on UK payrolls. There are also an additional 9.4 million British workers currently furloughed.There is no reason to imagine these people will get their jobs back and every reason to think millions won't When furlough ends in October the seemingly oblivious majority, including many who railed against anyone questioning the lockdown, will sadly be faced with the reality the lockdown sceptics have been imploring them to realise for months. The economy as we knew it is over. Staggering levels of unemployment will be the norm.As one of those sceptics I take no smug satisfaction from this. It deeply saddens me that people still believe in this mythical guardian angel called the State. It only exists in their minds.There is no protection, no duty of care, no guiding principles and no plan to save lives . There is power, money, greed and the social engineering ambitions of those who claim sole legitimacy to initiate force to make everyone else do as they command.Each and every one of us is utterly expendable as far as the State is concerned. We exist only as cash cows to be squeezed and when we have lived beyond our use, the State's only desire is to get rid of us as soon as possible. This is nothing knew, it has been the human condition for thousands of years.Look at how the UK government responds to this staggering level of unemployment? By stating that the the jobless rate has remained unchanged at 3.9% adding that this is the lowest level in 40 years.And yet millions will unquestionably accept this it while the MSM is dispatched to blame the whole inevitable human catastrophe on, you guessed it, COVID 19.The two will be inextricably linked, as all economic activity is centrally administered depending upon your immunity status.I can already sense the rolling of the eyes among those who imagine this is all some crazy conspiracy theory . This is because they only believe what they are told by officially approved reliable sources.. Quite often by omission.The biometric ID, vaccine controlled cashless society is not some flight of the imagination. The system I have just described to you already exists . It was set up in 2018 . The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum backed GAVI vaccine alliance have already partnered with Mastercard and the AI managed ID project Trust Stamp to create the biometric control grid. But you don't need to know that.Of course you have never heard of it before,Especially now?Your trusted MSM sources don't want you to worry about it. So instead they create a never ending litany of strawman distractions to convince you it's all a load of tosh. You just need to believe that anyone who tries to warn you about the enslavement that society is sleep walking into is a crazy conspiracy theorist.Welcome to the new abnormal.