The story comes from the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) advisory report APT29 Targets COVID 19 Vaccine Development. There is no proof anywhere in that report to substantiate a single word of anything the British MSM have mindlessly regurgitated into the British public's consciousness.
This shouldn't really come as a surprise. From Russia Gate in the U.S. to the ludicrous Skripal poisoning narrative in the UK, it seems there is rarely, if ever, any evidence to back up these wild Russian attack claims.
There has been no meaningful analysis of the intelligence agency's story by any MSM outlet. None have questioned it, they have simply parroted baseless state propaganda without hesitation. If this ubiquitous fake news doesn't demonstrate to you that we do not have a functioning open and free MSM in the UK, then nothing will.
Let's look at the evidence that convinced the entire UK MSM to simultaneously claim that Russia "hacked" UK vaccine research.
The NCSC report:
"This report details recent Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) of the group commonly known as 'APT29', also known as 'the Dukes' or 'Cozy Bear'....almost certainly part of the Russian intelligence services.This report provides no evidence that APT29, if it even exists, have any relationship with the Russian state. "Almost certainly" is not evidence, it is a claim and nothing more.
Throughout 2020, APT29 has targeted various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
The group likely seeks to take full advantage of a variety of new exploits when publicised......Upon gaining access to a system, the group likely drops further tooling and/or seeks to obtain legitimate credentials to the compromised systems in order to maintain persistent access. The actor is likely to use anonymising services when using the stolen credentials.
APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine research."
Most startling of all is obvious fact that, according to the NCSC, they merely suspect that APT29 (Cosy Bear) operatives are using anonymous proxies, possibly registered using stolen credentials. Therefore we can absolutely rule out that the NSCS have any idea who the APT29 operatives are.
If they had identified them they wouldn't report that they are "likely" to be using anonymous proxies they would absolutely know that they are. The use of the term "likely" means that the NSCS don't know who the real operators of these anonymous accounts are. However seeing as their isn't any evidence that these accounts even exist, why even bother to question what the NSCS believe?
This is a story based upon absolutely nothing. It is a fairy tale. Any idiot (myself included) can clearly see that it is complete rubbish. Yet not a single journalist in the entire UK MSM can figure it out. This is what they have concluded from this nothingness.
The Telegraph say "Russia tried to steal UK vaccine research;" the Metro "Russia spies try to steal our vaccine;" the 'I' claim "Russia spies tried to steal UK vaccine research;" the Guardian lead with "Russia tried to steal virus research and interfere in the election, say UK;" the Financial Times bring us "Russian hackers looting vaccine research warn spy agencies;" the Mirror claim "Russians trying to steal vaccine secrets;" the Express run with "Russian spies try to steal our vaccine;" at least the Times managed "Russia accused of trying to hack vaccine research" and the run away winner is the Star with "Dukes of Biohazard Ruski spies caught trying to nick our corona cure secrets."
directly funded by the government. However, in spewing out this puerile bilge for the terminally gullible, they have undermined everything we are supposed to believe about the COVID 19 and the allegedly unavoidable Lockdown regime response.
It is obvious that your life means nothing to the government. They don't care about protecting the vulnerable, the NHS, your loved ones or anyone else. All of this is made abundantly clear by the existence of this farcical propaganda.
The story is not that Russia tried to hack our vaccine programs, even if there were a reason to believe it, it is that this matters to the government. Or rather, it matters to them that you believe it.
We have been told that this is a global pandemic requiring global solutions. The whole world is faced with an unprecedented threat requiring a world wide effort to combat this invisible enemy.
So what possible rationale can explain why Russia would need to hack British vaccine research in the first place? Why aren't Russian and British scientists sharing their work with each other if this is all supposedly about saving lives?
Because it isn't. It is part of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset as the globalist financiers jockey for position in the new technocratic abnormal. Having destroyed the global economy more than a decade ago the financiers, oligarchs and the bankers have squeezed every last drop out of the dying economic world order while they prepared for the new one.
As the Russian government announces completion of the initial human trial stage of it's experimental vaccine so the UK government announces their excitement about theirs. This is immediately followed up by a UK MSM wide propaganda assault on Russia. It's as transparent as can be, and really quite pathetic.
Like all governments, Russia uses propaganda, both to control its own citizens and to influence the wider international audience. But what never ceases to amaze me is that so many in the UK, and the West in general, really seem to believe that their own governments, and the MSM who serve them, don't.
According to the UK Office of National Statistics, in the first three months of the Lockdown Regime there were 650,000 fewer people on UK payrolls. There are also an additional 9.4 million British workers currently furloughed.
There is no reason to imagine these people will get their jobs back and every reason to think millions won't. The economy has been completely destroyed by the Lockdown regime in preparation for the Great Reset.
When furlough ends in October the seemingly oblivious majority, including many who railed against anyone questioning the lockdown, will sadly be faced with the reality the lockdown sceptics have been imploring them to realise for months. The economy as we knew it is over. Staggering levels of unemployment will be the norm.
There is no protection, no duty of care, no guiding principles and no plan to save lives. There is power, money, greed and the social engineering ambitions of those who claim sole legitimacy to initiate force to make everyone else do as they command.
Each and every one of us is utterly expendable as far as the State is concerned. We exist only as cash cows to be squeezed and when we have lived beyond our use, the State's only desire is to get rid of us as soon as possible. This is nothing knew, it has been the human condition for thousands of years. It will never change while we continue to labour under our illusions.
Look at how the UK government responds to this staggering level of unemployment? By stating that the the jobless rate has remained unchanged at 3.9% adding that this is the lowest level in 40 years. Are they serious? Why would anyone believe this dross?
And yet millions will unquestionably accept this it while the MSM is dispatched to blame the whole inevitable human catastrophe on, you guessed it, COVID 19.
In this new centrally planned, jobless global economy whoever controls the vaccine will control the biometric ID grid. The two will be inextricably linked, as all economic activity is centrally administered depending upon your immunity status.
I can already sense the rolling of the eyes among those who imagine this is all some crazy conspiracy theory. This is because they only believe what they are told by officially approved reliable sources. The problem is that it is the officially approved MSM reliable sources that are consistently and deliberately lying to everyone. Quite often by omission.
already exists. It was set up in 2018. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum backed GAVI vaccine alliance have already partnered with Mastercard and the AI managed ID project Trust Stamp to create the biometric control grid. But you don't need to know that.
Of course you have never heard of it before, no one anywhere in the western MSM, no reliable sources, no trusted mainstream media analysts, nor their carefully selected talking heads, have mentioned this to you. Wouldn't you think that a biometric vaccine status dependent cashless financial system would be news? Especially now?
Your trusted MSM sources don't want you to worry about it. So instead they create a never ending litany of strawman distractions to convince you it's all a load of tosh. You just need to believe that anyone who tries to warn you about the enslavement that society is sleep walking into is a crazy conspiracy theorist.
As long as we stay in our fantasy realm, and believe their moronic stories about fictional bogey men that only they can save us from, the new system can be rolled out without a murmur of dissent, before anyone even realise it's happened.
Welcome to the new abnormal.