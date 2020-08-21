Now, certain areas of of Australia are arresting people on the street for not wearing a mask and for being more than 3 miles away from home. And New Zealand is setting up "quarantine facilities (i.e. camps) for citizens that test positive for Covid.
The discussion around this policy is being focused more on people returning from overseas, however, the laws actually apply to ANYONE who tests positive, even if they did not travel. The camps are essentially hotels with double fencing set up around them, but recent changes are now putting the management of these camps in the hands of New Zealand's military.
They will forcefully separate families and lock people down without consent. The obvious progression of this situation is that people in New Zealand will AVOID testing so they are not taken from their families, and thus, the government will announce forced testing. See how that works?
And this is how you get tyranny, through incremental violations of personal liberties until there is nothing left. That is why Americans MUST NOT EVER accept such provisions in the US. We must make it clear that we will not quietly go along with Covid checkpoints or quarantine camps as attempts are made to establish them here...
The Government will send all of the confirmed community cases of Covid-19 to a quarantine facility instead of allowing them to recover at home.
This is already the case for any cases found in border hotels, but was not previously the position for those out and about in New Zealand who contracted the virus.
Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the new rules at a press conference on Thursday, after announcing 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.
These 13 are all linked to the original four in the community that emerged earlier in the week.They are a family member, colleagues, and family members of the colleagues of the original four.
No definite source of the infection has been established.
"We see more transmission occur within households. One of the features within facilities is arrangements can be made to keep positive and non-positive cases apart."