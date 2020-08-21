© AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded and even destroyed.

A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.



-Theodore Dalrymple

Closing down schools.

Closing down gyms, barber shops, or any other businesses.

Limiting the number of patrons allowed in restaurants or other businesses at one time.

Mass testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Putting healthy people in quarantine.

Keeping a distance of 3, 6, or some other arbitrary number of feet away from healthy individuals.

Healthy individuals with no criminal intent wearing masks when it's not Halloween.

they can only be designed to prolong the problem.

only 1 person caught it.

Even people

with

symptoms turn out to be not very contagious.

Mild symptoms : Only 19 of 576 or 3.3% who had close contact wound up infected.

: Only 19 of 576 or who had close contact wound up infected. Moderate symptoms: Only 82 of 1469 or 5.6% who had close contact wound up infected.

Only 82 of 1469 or who had close contact wound up infected. Severe symptoms : Only 5 of 155 or 3.2% who had close contact wound up infected.

: Only 5 of 155 or who had close contact wound up infected. Critical symptoms: only 11 of 105 or 10.5% who had close contact wound up infected.

In fact, neither passed the virus on to anyone else at all.