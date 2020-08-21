The purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded and even destroyed.The Annals of Internal Medicine just published a comprehensive new study on how contagious the COVID-19 virus is. And I'm sorry to report that the case for a number of popular new practices that seem to have filled some spiritual need a lot of Americans have for self-abasement just completely collapsed.
A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.
-Theodore Dalrymple
The list of practices no longer having any conceivable rationale includes:
- Closing down schools.
- Closing down gyms, barber shops, or any other businesses.
- Limiting the number of patrons allowed in restaurants or other businesses at one time.
- Mass testing for the COVID-19 virus.
- Putting healthy people in quarantine.
- Keeping a distance of 3, 6, or some other arbitrary number of feet away from healthy individuals.
- Healthy individuals with no criminal intent wearing masks when it's not Halloween.
Not that all that stuff wasn't already totally bonkers in response to a virus that's got a median fatality age of 80.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his buddies pushing this propaganda campaign that would have made our old communist enemies in the Soviet Union rise up to applaud in admiration know perfectly well that the virus they've trained most of the public to obsessively fear is basically harmless unless you're old or seriously ill.
It's precisely because they don't believe any of the BS they're peddling that those most insisting we jump through hoops for our own safety decline to do so themselves.
Does anyone really believe they care more about our lives than their own?
Besides which, as the latest addition to Trump's COVID-19 team, Dr. Scott Atlas, pointed out way back in April, the virus isn't going away 'til a sufficient number of us become immune to deprive it of the carriers it needs to reach the rest.
Ergo, since neither wearing masks nor any of the rest of this mishigas has any effect on COVID's threshold for herd immunity, assuming the rules we've been told to religiously follow even do have any purpose besides turning us into "a society of emasculated liars," they can only be designed to prolong the problem.
Given the results of that new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, however, even if COVID-19 weren't so totally harmless to healthy people, any measures apart from protecting the elderly and antecedently ill would still be ludicrous.
The researchers kept track of 3410 people in Hubei China who had close contact with someone infected with the COVID-19 virus to see how many wound up catching it. They also kept track of the degree to which the infected individuals had any symptoms.
Of the 305 people who had close contact with someone who had the virus but never showed symptoms...
wait for it...
only 1 person caught it.
Given that any test is going to generate a significant number of false positives, there's a good chance that one person didn't even really have it either.
And, remember, we're talking about people who were in close contact with each other. Almost a third of the subjects in the study were in the same household as the infected party.
But it gets better. Even people with symptoms turn out to be not very contagious.
- Mild symptoms: Only 19 of 576 or 3.3% who had close contact wound up infected.
- Moderate symptoms: Only 82 of 1469 or 5.6% who had close contact wound up infected.
- Severe symptoms: Only 5 of 155 or 3.2% who had close contact wound up infected.
- Critical symptoms: only 11 of 105 or 10.5% who had close contact wound up infected.
The first official U.S. case of COVID-19 wasn't diagnosed until she developed pneumonia a week after returning from China. Her husband, who hadn't accompanied her, was hospitalized 8 days later and then diagnosed with it as well.
As you might expect, the CDC went to extraordinary lengths to track down anyone who came into contact with either.
As you ought to know darn well since nothing about this was reported by the press, it turns out they wound up infecting very few others, whether before or after symptoms appeared.
In fact, neither passed the virus on to anyone else at all.
Of the 372 people the CDC found who had contact with her in the week before she was hospitalized or with him in the 15 days he was out and about, not a single one contracted the virus. The only person she transmitted it to was the man with whom she lived.
And he transmitted it to no one else at all.
Moreover, despite the fact that they lived together as husband and wife, even he didn't become infected till she started showing symptoms.
So the results from last week's Annals of Internal Medicine Study showing that those infected with the COVID-19 virus who never show symptoms aren't contagious would appear to apply to those who will show symptoms but haven't yet as well.
But, the fact that it's so darn hard to transmit the COVID-19 virus to others wouldn't, itself, be surprising if there weren't something else very important that Fauci and Redfield aren't telling you.
You see, it turns out that an extraordinary number of people have pre-existing and often very long-lasting "crossover immunity" to the COVID-19 virus from having been infected with older strains of coronavirus, many of which cause nothing worse than a common cold.
In fact, it looks like around half of us were already immune to the COVID-19 virus (i.e., SARS-CoV-2) even before it ever existed.
And the same factors that explain crossover immunity would also explain why this new strain of coronavirus is much more deadly to the elderly than the flu yet much less deadly to the young.
Finally, if half of us turn out to have pre-existing immunity to COVID-19, the claim bandied about that we won't achieve herd immunity till 2/3 have become infected turns out to be just as much garbage as the scare-mongering about how uniquely deadly and contagious COVID-19 is.
So it turns out that the very same factors which make COVID-19 much less deadly to the young or generally contagious than we've been led to believe also mean we're likely a lot closer to herd immunity than we've been told as well.
As Sir Walter Scott famously observed, deception weaves a tangled web of discordant elements.
But as Bengali painter, poet, and musician, Rabindranath Tagore taught, though the facts are always many, the truth is organic and always one.
