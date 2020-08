and none of it worked.

Once hailed as a COVID-19 " success story, " Peru is now the COVID-19 case study that lockdown advocates no longer want to discuss.So why is no one talking about it?Pandemic panic promoters have been quick to criticize neighboring Brazil for its leadership's more relaxed policies towards the virus, butFor months on end, Peruvians were largely forbidden from leaving their homes. The country began its lockdown like many others, by cutting itself off from the rest of the world, closing its borders to outsiders, and shutting down the nation's economy and society. Similar to policies seen in U.S. lockdown states and Europe, only "essential" businesses were allowed to be open. Peru then took the shutdown a step further.Even the pro-lockdown mainstream press, from the BBC , to The Wall Street Journal , to The New York Times , has acknowledged that Peru has had one of the strictest, if not the toughest lockdown in the world.In addition to the lockdown, Peru implemented a universal masking mandate in its attempt to "stop the spread."Whether it was lockdown, face shields, masks, military curfews, and countless other human interventions, none of it is working. Similar to nations on its equatorial plane, Peru is facing a new surge in cases, and a resulting jump in COVID-19 deaths. Peru's excess deaths this calendar year is now among the highest worldwide.Unlike much of Western Europe and the United States, Peru is much poorer per capita and does not have quality healthcare available to all of its citizens. Most country healthcare rankings systems place Peru firmly in the bottom half of nations when it comes to both capacity and standards. This reality has undoubtedly contributed negatives to Peru's epidemic.Here in the United States, we have the benefit of a robust economic engine and sophisticated healthcare system that will help us recover from the lockdown madness. Peru does not have the same luxury, and their COVID-19 data continues to show the tragic consequences of implementing self-destructive shutdown policies.