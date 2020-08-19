© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad



Qasem Soleimani's Strategy?

© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov



Two Events Leading to Tribal Uprising

several of those tribal leaders who had objected to the oil deal and refused to engage with the Americans were assassinated",

on 30 July, Sheikh Suleiman Khalaf al-Kassar from Al-Uqaydat was shot dead;

on 31 July, Sheikh Suleiman Al-Weis from Al-Baqara was shot and killed in Al-Dahla;

on 2 August, Sheikh Muttshar al-Hamoud al-Hifl was killed in the outskirts of Al-Hawayej with his relative Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hifl also being wounded in the incident.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

© AFP 2018 / Delil souleiman



© Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation



Why Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor are So Important for the US

"This territory encompasses nearly a third of Syria, over 185 thousand square kilometers, 90% of the Syria's oil, over 1/2 of its gas, its three largest electricity producing dams and its most fertile important agricultural territories", Sleboda explains. "This gives the US a stranglehold over Syria's most important resources, preventing consolidation and rebuilding of the country, which it is now using to try to force regime change in Damascus by economic deprivation and blackmail. The region of eastern Syria is also accessible and can be supplied and reinforced by US military bases in Iraq."

Ekaterina Blinova is a freelance journalist and has been a Sputnik contributor since 2014. She has a specialist's degree in history and specialises in US, European, Middle Eastern and Asian politics, international relations, sociology and high tech.