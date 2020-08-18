A dust storm can be seen on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak, Arizona.

A massive dust storm engulfed homes and highways in Arizona on Sunday, as the temperature in Phoenix soared to a record 46C (115F). Bronze-coloured plumes blanketed Picacho Peak, causing low visibility on roads between Tucson and Casa Grande. The conditions brought traffic to a halt.