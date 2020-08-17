A team of scientists are carrying out a study to ascertain whether babies born during lockdown may be more likely to develop allergies.The study is being conducted by scientists from the department of paediatrics at Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) and clinician scientists from Children's Hospital at Temple Street in Dublin, Ireland.Jonathan Hourihane, professor of paediatrics at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and study lead, explained how lockdown has provided the team of researchers with a "unique scientific opportunity" to conduct their investigation.Professor Hourihane remarked that the lockdown established in Ireland "appears to have reduced the amount of other viral infections, which typically circulate in the community".The study has received start-up funding from the Temple Street Foundation and the Clemens Von Pirquet Foundation, a European allergy charity.Parents of children born between March and May 2020 at the Rotunda Hospital Dublin and The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital will be invited to take part in the study.According to the NHS, the number of people who develop allergies "is increasing every year".The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology describes allergy as "the most common chronic disease in Europe", with around a fifth of patients with allergies living "with a severe debilitating form of their condition".