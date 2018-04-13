© Sam Taylor

Do you have allergies? Sneezing, wheezing, burning eyes, or flushing, itchy skin with hives? Do certain foods trigger stomach cramps or diarrhea? Or do you suffer from frequent headaches or migraines, bouts of nausea, severe menstrual cramps, or panic attacks characterized by a racing heart? You're not alone. There are no firms answers as to why we get allergies but whatever the reason, researchers are finding out that food allergies are on the rise with up to 200,000 ER visits each year. Allergies have risen over 300% in just the last 10 years.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss reigning theories about allergies, the differences between allergies and intolerances, histamine and how you can calm your system down and avoid annoying or life-threatening symptoms.Pets can get allergies too! Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment to learn how to treat pet allergies in a natural way.01:23:26