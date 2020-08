© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS



Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared income grew by 1.1 million rubles ($15,000) in 2019,The president also declared the ownership of two apartments (though only one is currently in use), three Russian-made vehicles (two GAZ-M21 and a Lada Niva), and a 'Skif' trailer (also made in Russia).All of Putin's property is located inside the country. In 2015, he famously claimed that he doesn't know his salary, which. "They just give it to me, and I put it away in my account," he said Despite a six-figure salary, some have claimed that Putin's true wage is actually much higher, and that his net worth stands in the billions. In 2017, Kremlin critic Bill Browder estimated the president's value at $200 billion. Browder, a hedge-fund manager who gave up his US passport to avoid paying taxes, is wanted by Russia for a long list of crimes, including tax evasion and murder. Contrary to Browder's claims,Current Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported an income of 18.2 million rubles ($250,000). In 2019, Mishustin was the head of the country's Federal Tax Service, only becoming prime minister at the beginning of 2020.The then-prime minister, former President Dmitry Medvedev, declared an income of more than 11 million rubles ($151,000), with Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov earning 14.6 million ($200,000). Peskov's wife, Tatiana Navka, earned considerably more at 235.9 million ($3.2 million). Navka is a former Winter Olympics ice skating gold medalist.