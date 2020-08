© REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Stephanie Keith

The latest chapter in the conspiracy theory blaming Russia for 'meddling' in US elections accuses Moscow of somehow redirecting the website Antifa.com to Joe Biden's website, thanks to some major internet illiteracy at work.On Wednesday, Republican activist Matthew Foldi pointed out that typing Antifa.com in one's browser redirected to Biden's campaign page, just as the Democrat candidate and his freshly chosen running mate Kamala Harris were about to do their first joint public appearance.Interestingly, that whole bit about OAN employing someone from Sputnik got MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in hot water recently, and she had to argue that her show isn't actually news in order to dodge a defamation lawsuit over calling the network "really literally paid Russian propaganda."BuzzFeed reporter Craig Silverman also slammed Walker's article as shoddy, noting that it hinges solely on the fact that whoever registered antifa.com once used a Russian domain privacy service.Confronted with these findings, Walker stood by his claim, saying that "the little public info we have on this site that had an odd George Floyd protest message and popped up in the [White House] briefing is a link to Russia."Isikoff later recanted about the Steele Dossier, but not before getting a sweet deal on a book about the "inside story of Putin's war on America and the election of Donald Trump."As for Walker, he seems to be afraid of so much as a shadow of anything Russian. Back in June he infamously refused to retweet a livestream of Black Lives Matter protests in Washington - after desperately searching for one - only because it came from Ruptly, which he warned his followers was "state owned Russian media."