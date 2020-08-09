© Top Right News



The New York Times has once again broadcast the musings of anonymous officialsThe paper ran an exclusive report purportedly detailing the US president's battle with intelligence agencies over allegations that Moscow had interfered with the 2016 presidential contest. According to unnamed sources cited by the NYT,One anonymous senior official complained to the Times that "you just didn't talk about" alleged Russian meddling with Trump, because the president "assumed you were calling his election into question."More than ten paragraphs into the story, the NYT mentions in passing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found no evidence of "collusion" between the Kremlin and Trump's election campaign.Tellingly, the provocative story ends with a quote from former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, who claimed that the 2016 election marked the "only time in American history when we've been attacked by a foreign country and not come together as a nation," and that he was "absolutely convinced" that Russian agents who "attacked our democracy" were personally decorated by President Vladimir Putin.Discredited hysteria over Russia's alleged ability to sway US elections has reemerged in recent weeks.Alternatively, China "prefers" that the president loses his re-election bid, the statement alleges, suggesting that American voters no longer decide who sits in the White House.