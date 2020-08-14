© Jerusalem Post
1 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
President Trump on Thursday announced the U.S. is helping to support the full normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,
a breakthrough in relations in the Middle East and part of the administration's efforts to shore up support against Iran.
The move will also halt efforts by Israel to annex territory in the West Bank
that was outlined in Trump's plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, but widely opposed by the international community and Arab world, according to the announcement on Twitter. The statement read:
"As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump and with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Muslim world."
The Trump administration has made Israel a cornerstone of its foreign policy, frequently touting its decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital and its recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.
But Thursday's announcement represents more of a diplomatic breakthrough
than a unilateral action, giving the president something to hang his hat on less than three months before Election Day.
Trump did not hesitate to frame the announcement in political terms. He claimed he would be able to secure a deal with Iran within "30 days" if he wins reelection despite his inability to do so throughout his first term.
And he asserted other nations would prefer presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden
because they could take advantage of him.
The announcement came in a joint statement between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
"The historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders. All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today's historic achievement."
The crown prince added on Twitter in Arabic and English
that he had spoken with Netanyahu about stopping annexation and establishing ties.
"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship."
Formalized relations between the UAE and Israel bring to the forefront a quiet diplomacy
that was building for years between the two countries, collaborating on security
and against what is viewed by both countries as an existential threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
But that quiet alliance was most recently threatened by Netanyahu's push for annexation.
The Israeli prime minister backed off a formal declaration of taking control of territory in the West Bank in July following an extraordinary statement by the UAE's ambassador to the U.S. in Hebrew media calling for putting a stop to annexation.
Any recognition of Israel or Israeli institutions among Arab nations with no formal ties to the country is considered blasphemy among those countries, who put their support behind the Palestinian's push for an independent state.
Trump on Thursday said he expects other Arab nations to follow moves by the UAE. Trump said on Fox News:
"Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead ... and normalize relations with Israel. We are already discussing this with other nations, with very powerful, very good nations and people that want to see peace in the Middle East. So you will probably see others of these."
Part of normalizing relations also includes joint cooperation on vaccines
for COVID-19, the statement read, adding that the UAE and Israel "will immediately expand and accelerate treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus."
Representatives for Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements, the statement said.
"Along with the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates share a similar outlook regarding the threats and opportunities in the region, as well as a shared commitment to promoting stability through diplomatic engagement, increased economic integration and closer security coordination."
The announcement is also likely to provide a political boost to Netanyahu,
who is facing widespread domestic protests over corruption scandals and his handling of COVID-19 but can use the moment to reinforce his ability to expand Israel's international outreach with surprising allies.
In 2018, Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Oman, the first Israeli prime minister to travel to the Persian Gulf country since 1994 and, in February, he held a meeting with Sudan's leader in Uganda.
Comment: Other aspects
and remarks on this Middle East development include the 'elated', the 'doubters' and the 'betrayed':
The agreement will include establishing embassies and exchanging ambassadors, investments into the Israeli economy, trade, direct flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, and cooperation in matters of energy and water. An important element of the deal for the UAE is the expectation that its citizens would be able to visit the Al-Aksa mosque in Jerusalem.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal
"full, formal peace" with "one of the strongest countries in the world. Together we can bring a wonderful future. It is an incomparably exciting moment. I have the great privilege to make the third peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country, the UAE."
Trump said in a statement posted to his twitter account:
"Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations."
In subsequent remarks in the Oval Office, Trump alluded to "many more countries" in the region normalizing ties with Israel, and "some very exciting things including, ultimately with the Palestinians." Bahrain is likely to be next, to the extent that there was a chance they would have announced normalization before the UAE.
Netanyahu touted a formula of "peace for peace," based on shared interests, emphasizing economic cooperation, and peace that comes from a position of strength, rather than peace in exchange for concessions. However, bin Zayed presented the matter as though he had exacted concessions from Israel, emphasizing the suspension of sovereignty plans over normalization.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah a-Sisi similarly called it
"the agreement to stop Israel's annexation of the Palestinian Territories and taking steps to bring Peace to the Middle East."
Netanyahu said that he still plans to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. He said he "did not and will not remove sovereignty from the agenda... I will never give up on our right to our land."
A senior Likud source remarked that
"the Israeli and international Left always said we can't bring peace with Arab states without peace with the Palestinians, that there is no other way than withdrawing to '67 lines, evacuating settlements, dividing Jerusalem and establishing a Palestinian state. For the first time in history Prime Minister Netanyahu broke the paradigm of 'land for peace' and brought 'peace for peace.'"
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett praised the normalization, saying "relations between the countries are no longer held hostage by Palestinian recalcitrance," but slammed Netanyahu for suspending sovereignty plans.
"It's unfortunate that Netanyahu gave up a once-in-a-century chance to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, Ma'aleh Adumim, Bet El and the rest of Israeli settlements. It is tragic that Netanyahu did not seize the moment and didn't have the courage to apply sovereignty to a centimeter of the Land of Israel, but sovereignty over the parts of our homeland will come from somewhere else."
Joint List MK Mtanes Shihadeh accused the UAE of a
"betrayal... no less than a knife in the back of the Palestinian people and the Arab nations. Netanyahu and Israel never really meant to annex, but in order for him to abandon the plan, the UAE agreed to make its secret relations open. Nothing will change and anyone who thinks the Palestinians will disappear are mistaken."
Given the most recent explosions and tragedy in Beirut, Netanyahu's 'exciting peace moment' may bring to mind those dancing Israelis of 9/11.
Update 13/8/2020:
The 'annexer-in-chief' still has his eye on the prize, awaiting 'full coordination with the US'. Palestinian leaders are livid
:
The Palestinian ambassador to the UAE is being recalled over Abu Dhabi's decision to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called "treason."
Update 14/8/2020:
He has called on the UAE to reverse Thursday's decision, which formalizes years of sub-rosa rapprochement between Israel and the oil-rich state, and urged other Arab nations not to follow its example "at the expense of Palestinian rights."
Hamas, which rules Gaza, also denounced the agreement, calling it a "stabbing in the back of our people. The UAE is using its gravitas and promise of a relationship to unscrew a time bomb that is threatening a two-state solution," Emirati official Anwar Gargash told reporters.
More international responses from the Muslim world are coming in. Iran's foreign ministry called
the move a "tragic mistake" and a dagger in the backs of all Palestinians and Muslims that will "only lead to the strengthening of the resistance, unity and solidarity against" Israel. Turkey said
history will not forgive this hypocrisy, calling it a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. Erdogan threatened
to cut diplomatic ties with UAE and shut its embassy.
Trump has called the delay
of West Bank's annexation a "great concession, smart" by Israel.
Mossad reportedly
played an instrumental role in the deal. Wonder who they had to blackmail or threaten in order to so?
Comment: Other aspects and remarks on this Middle East development include the 'elated', the 'doubters' and the 'betrayed': Given the most recent explosions and tragedy in Beirut, Netanyahu's 'exciting peace moment' may bring to mind those dancing Israelis of 9/11.
Update 13/8/2020: The 'annexer-in-chief' still has his eye on the prize, awaiting 'full coordination with the US'. Palestinian leaders are livid: Update 14/8/2020: More international responses from the Muslim world are coming in. Iran's foreign ministry called the move a "tragic mistake" and a dagger in the backs of all Palestinians and Muslims that will "only lead to the strengthening of the resistance, unity and solidarity against" Israel. Turkey said history will not forgive this hypocrisy, calling it a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. Erdogan threatened to cut diplomatic ties with UAE and shut its embassy.
Trump has called the delay of West Bank's annexation a "great concession, smart" by Israel.
Mossad reportedly played an instrumental role in the deal. Wonder who they had to blackmail or threaten in order to so?