I recently wrote a column concerning a pattern of willful blindness by the media as new evidence emerges of serious wrongdoing by the FBI in the origin and continuation of the Russian collusion investigation. The latest information comes from the Senate Intelligence Committee which released a declassifiedIt is hard to read the document linked below and not conclude that the FBI misled the Congress on the subject. This occurred after the FBI misled the FISA court, including the submission of falsified documents to continue the surveillance.The statement that most stands out from the briefing is thatKeep in mind that this is a statement made in 2018. FBI agents had already warned that dossier author Christopher Steele may have been used by Russian intelligence to plant false information to disrupt the election. Indeed,In 2017, key agents were aware that the basis for the FISA applications were dubious and likely false. Yet it continued the investigation, and then someone leaked its existence to the media. Both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified that they would not have signed off on surveillance if they knew this information at the time.Another declassified document shows that, after the New York Times ran a leaked story on the investigation,. His early 2017 memo affirmed that there was no evidence of any individuals in collusion with Russians. This information came as the collusion stories were turning into a frenzy that would last years.The reference to the sub-source in the new document is particularly troubling because that individual told the FBI that he "has no idea" where some of the language attributed to him came from in the Steele report.That would seem a tad more than even a "significant concern." Yet, the Senate was told he had no significant concerns. In fact, he said that he "never mentioned" the information and "did not know the origins" of information. On some point, he said he had no recollection of ever giving the information to Steele. He also directly contradicted Steele in how he characterized the information.However, again, the sub-source said thatHe said that he hasThe point is not that this source is clearly telling the truth or that this proves a deep-state conspiracy.It is at bestand at worseThe media spent years exploring every possible claim of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, which were found to be baseless. Yet, these recent documents raise serious questions of false statements to Congress to keep that investigation going. These serious allegations of false statements and false evidence in an investigation that targeted figures associated with the opposing party and its presidential campaign. Indeed,The response from the media?We should be interested. This is why I continue to support the investigation by John Durham and why former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has called for continuing these investigations.After using tanker loads of ink on the unfounded collusion theories, the media seems unwilling to use a drop of ink on the evidence of misconduct in pursuing that investigation. In today's echo-journalistic world, there is no place for such stories that challenge the prior narrative.This declassified document and other related material may be accessed at the following link: judiciary.senate.gov/fisa-investigation