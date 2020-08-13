© USGS

A very strong dangerous earthquake was felt along the coast of Tanzania on Wednesday evening. According to USGS the epicenter was located about 80 kilometer south-east of Dar es Salaam. Moderate intensities were recorded across Daressalam and on Zanzibar island.However, due to the distance between epicenter and coast, the impact of the quake will be reduced. Minor to moderate damage (cracked walls, etc.) is still likely in coastal areas of Pwani region. People in this area should also expect an aftershock sequence. There is no tsunami threat.Weak intensities were also felt in parts of Kenya, especially around Mombasa. No damage should be expected there.The seismic activity there still results from the tectonic processes along the Eastern African Rift Valley, although it runs further inland.Most important Earthquake Data:Magnitude : 6Local Time (conversion only below land) : UnknownGMT/UTC Time : 2020-08-12 17:13:15Depth (Hypocenter) : 25 km