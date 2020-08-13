Earth Changes
Rare M6.0 earthquake hits near Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
However, due to the distance between epicenter and coast, the impact of the quake will be reduced. Minor to moderate damage (cracked walls, etc.) is still likely in coastal areas of Pwani region. People in this area should also expect an aftershock sequence. There is no tsunami threat.
Weak intensities were also felt in parts of Kenya, especially around Mombasa. No damage should be expected there.
Earthquakes along the coast of Tanzania are relatively rare and today's event has been the strongest in decades. The seismic activity there still results from the tectonic processes along the Eastern African Rift Valley, although it runs further inland.
Most important Earthquake Data:
Magnitude : 6
Local Time (conversion only below land) : Unknown
GMT/UTC Time : 2020-08-12 17:13:15
Depth (Hypocenter) : 25 km
