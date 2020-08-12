© Government of Veracruz



Heavy rainfall from 08 to 10 August caused flooding and landslides in the state of Veracruz in eastern Mexico.According to Mexico's meteorological agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN),Across the state more than 1,700 buildings were damaged and around 200 people were evacuated.Among the worst hit areas is the municipality of Espinal, where 1,350 homes were damaged. Civil Protection said 11 municipalities were affected in total, including Coyutla, Tierra Blanca, Mecatlán, Chumatlán and Tecolutla. Humanitarian and relief supplies have been sent to affected areas by the state government.The Cazones river in Poza Rica approached danger levels, prompting the evacuation of residents living close to the river.