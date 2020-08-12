Landslides blocked several roads after heavy rainfall in Veracruz State, Mexico, 08 to 10 August 2020.
© Government of Veracruz
Heavy rainfall from 08 to 10 August caused flooding and landslides in the state of Veracruz in eastern Mexico.

According to Mexico's meteorological agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), 110.3 mm of rain fell in 24 hours on 08 August in Sontecomapan in Catemaco Municipality. The next day, 158 mm of rain fell in Jesús Carranza Municipality.The state's Civil Protection reported 3 fatalities after a landslide in Filomeno Mata Municipality.

Across the state more than 1,700 buildings were damaged and around 200 people were evacuated. Bridges were damaged and several roads blocked by landslides and flooding, leaving some communities isolated.




Among the worst hit areas is the municipality of Espinal, where 1,350 homes were damaged. Civil Protection said 11 municipalities were affected in total, including Coyutla, Tierra Blanca, Mecatlán, Chumatlán and Tecolutla. Humanitarian and relief supplies have been sent to affected areas by the state government.

The Cazones river in Poza Rica approached danger levels, prompting the evacuation of residents living close to the river.

Levels of the Cazones River in Poza Rica, Veracruz, Mexico, August 2020.
© CONAGUA
