Kébila, une commune rurale du cercle de Konlondieba ( Mali ) a été victime d'une inondation le dimanche 09/07/2020 : champs ravagés, animaux morts, habitations détruites



Communiqué : SOS INONDATION MÉNAKA

Des maisons effondrées , du bétail et des biens matériels perdus suite à la pluie diluvienne à Ménaka.

The flood situation has deteriorated in Mali over the last 10 days according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).Flooding began in the country in July, affecting around 7,000 people. According to OCHA, as of 06 August, more than 13,200 people, including 5,400 internally displaced persons, were affected by floods in the country. The worst affected regions are Gao, Mopti, Ségou and Sikasso. A total of 1,160 homes have been destroyed.OCHA said that, in support to the government's efforts, humanitarian partners have already provided affected people with food, non-food items and shelter. However, the relief stock currently mobilized remains insufficient considering the increasing humanitarian needs of flood-affected people. This year, 112,400 people are at risk of flooding according to the national contingency plan.