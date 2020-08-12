Flooding began in the country in July, affecting around 7,000 people. According to OCHA, as of 06 August, more than 13,200 people, including 5,400 internally displaced persons, were affected by floods in the country. The worst affected regions are Gao, Mopti, Ségou and Sikasso. A total of 1,160 homes have been destroyed.
OCHA said that, in support to the government's efforts, humanitarian partners have already provided affected people with food, non-food items and shelter. However, the relief stock currently mobilized remains insufficient considering the increasing humanitarian needs of flood-affected people. This year, 112,400 people are at risk of flooding according to the national contingency plan.
Kébila, une commune rurale du cercle de Konlondieba ( Mali ) a été victime d'une inondation le dimanche 09/07/2020 : champs ravagés, animaux morts, habitations détruites— Iss Bill (@SoldatDeLaVie) August 10, 2020
Actuellement, les populations nagent dans le désespoir.@PresidenceMali @GouvernementM pic.twitter.com/A64aVavpvd
Social Media
Communiqué : SOS INONDATION MÉNAKA— msaazawad (@msaazawad1) August 6, 2020
Des maisons effondrées , du bétail et des biens matériels perdus suite à la pluie diluvienne à Ménaka.
Nous lançons un SOS à toute bonne volonté pour venir en aide aux populations sinistrées. #Mali https://t.co/GNQOMhix1W#Ménaka pic.twitter.com/6T9HaxNrdm