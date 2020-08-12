frost
© Carolina Oliveira
The month of August continues to surprise mainly for those who like very cold, as it registered frosts in negative temperatures every day of this month.

In South Brazil High Mountains (Serra Catarinense) registers historical cold (record cold) with three consecutive days at the -8º mark.

In Bom Jardim da Serra the Keizer stations network scored -8.8°C.

frost
© Carolina Oliveira
In fact Serra Catarinense has been registering negative temperatures since June 29th consecutively.

"Intense cold in the coldest cities of the Serra Catarinense like São Joaquim, Bom Jardim, Urupema."

Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link.

ice ice

2 ice
© Carolina Oliveira
ice 3
ice 4
© Carolina Oliveira
ice 5
© Carolina Oliveira