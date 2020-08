© Carolina Oliveira

© Carolina Oliveira

© Carolina Oliveira

© Carolina Oliveira

© Carolina Oliveira

The month of August continues to surprise mainly for those who like very cold, as it registered frosts in negative temperatures every day of this month."Intense cold in the coldest cities of the Serra Catarinense like São Joaquim, Bom Jardim, Urupema."Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link