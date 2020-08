© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

The US Intelligence Community (IC) issued a report that says Russia is not a fan of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and the anti-Russia 'establishment.' If true, what is so unbelievable about the Kremlin's stance?The statement released on Friday says, in part, that Russia is employing "a range of measures to ... denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.'" It went on to say that this approach is consistent with Moscow's criticism of Joe Biden when he was Barack Obama's vice president "for his role in ... policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia."In fact, the day before the IC statement was released it was difficult to deny that the 77-year-old candidate's use-by shelf date may have already expired.Here is where the impartial observer must honestly appreciate Russia's position in the matter.Although that may be overstating Biden's control of the nuclear 'football', as well as his purported mental decline, it is nevertheless hard to deny that much more unpredictability will have entered into the US-Russia relationship should Biden win in November, especially when it is remembered where things stood between the two countries under Obama.This brings us to the question of the "anti-Russia establishment" that the US intelligence report seems to think is a figment of Russia's imagination. YetThat regrettable act was followed up by a three-year Democratic witch-hunt known as 'Russiagate' that did significant damage to bilateral relations between the nuclear superpowers. Incredibly, however, as the Mueller Report made clear, the scandal had nothing to do with Moscow and everything to do with a major power struggle still being waged between the Democrats and Republicans over Trump's expressed desire to 'drain the swamp.' All things considered, should Russia be blamed for thinking there is a very hawkish "anti-Russia establishment" roosting in Washington? Of course not.Finally, there is another peculiar aspect about the Intel report that lends credence to the idea of an anti-Trump 'resistance' in Washington, pulling strings behind the scenes to bring down the US leader. In the giddy words of the Washington Post : "Trump's intel officials made it a whole lot harder for Trump's allies to push narratives they've been using to smear Biden."For those who may be confused, here is the Democrat Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, to summarize: "Members of Congress are on notice and need to be very careful not to advance narratives that may be coming from the Kremlin." So why is Schiff, who spearheaded failed impeachment efforts against Trump over 'Ukrainegate', continuing to spread the debunked claim that Trump is reading a script that was written for him in the Kremlin? The answer is contained in the intelligence report, which accuses "pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach" of "spreading claims about corruption ... to undermine former Vice President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party."Now it's beginning to make sense.So now, in the event that Biden emerges from his basement to actually debate Trump, the Democrat's will crow in one voice that Trump is merely repeating "pro-Russia" talking points should the incumbent challenge Biden on his severely questionable work in Ukraine.