© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Exceptional food price increases have the world wondering if people will be priced out of simple items like beef and eggs. Satellites go down in Australia with almost unnoticeable space weather, which shows a huge problem, small coronal holes and not even CME's are causing problems with Earth's communication satellites. Massive dust storm right out of a movie in Rajasthan, India and metals are making a run from endless money printing.