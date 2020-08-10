Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Satellites go down as food prices run away with no recovery in sight
Adapt 2030
Mon, 10 Aug 2020 01:22 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Satellites go down as food prices run away with no recovery in sight
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- The summer of Covid-19 - Things going by
- Picnics and celebrity weddings are the latest to be added to the ever-growing list of things that are racist. Pass the sick bucket
- New York AG seeks to dissolve NRA in lawsuit accusing leaders of self-dealing, causing $64 million in losses UPDATE: NRA counter-sues
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- Best of the Web: EXPOSED: World Bank coronavirus aid comes with conditions for imposing extreme lockdown, reveals Belarus president
- Best of the Web: How bad is covid really? (A Swedish doctor's perspective)
- Twitter roasts grocery store 'Karen's' attempts to cancel Kroger manager after mask dispute
- The best way to measure rates of COVID immunity?
- UK gov tells obese people to stay indoors in lockdown regions
- Florida ocean current weakest in over a century
- It's time to rethink our Russia policy say 103 American foreign-policy experts in open letter
- Britain's NATO-driven policy towards Russia is 95% deterrence & 5% dialogue' - Russian ambassador to UK
- New virus passed via tick bites emerges in China, seven killed so far
- 'It's illogical': Thousands rally in Montreal to protest draconian coronavirus regulations
- Only 16% of Britons have enough sense to refuse a coronavirus vaccine
- Flesh-footed Shearwater seabird seen in the Azores - first time in Europe
- Best of the Web: Israeli TV still pushing 'Hezbollah involvement in Beirut explosion', claims Lebanese org. 'wanted ammonium nitrate for third war with Jewish state'
- NYT offers more unnamed sources for 'Trump-Russia' narrative as media resurrects hysteria ahead of 2020 election
- Best of the Web: EXPOSED: World Bank coronavirus aid comes with conditions for imposing extreme lockdown, reveals Belarus president
- It's time to rethink our Russia policy say 103 American foreign-policy experts in open letter
- Britain's NATO-driven policy towards Russia is 95% deterrence & 5% dialogue' - Russian ambassador to UK
- Best of the Web: Israeli TV still pushing 'Hezbollah involvement in Beirut explosion', claims Lebanese org. 'wanted ammonium nitrate for third war with Jewish state'
- NYT offers more unnamed sources for 'Trump-Russia' narrative as media resurrects hysteria ahead of 2020 election
- Best of the Web: Who profits from the Beirut Tragedy?
- Biden's game plan: Take no risks and run out the clock
- Lebanese PM calls for early elections, blames corruption for Beirut blast, massive protests - UPDATES
- 'It's okay when Chuck Schumer says it?' Democrat senator says schools must reopen or economy suffers
- Trump's quarrel with mega-donor Sheldon Adelson could be good news for Mideast peace
- Trump gives $35 million to aid human trafficking victims
- Esper confirms U.S. will cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 'less than 5,000'
- Pentagon report says US's Kurdish allies in Syria recruiting child soldiers
- Covid tyranny: Iran's restrictions to last through January 2021 - at least
- The DNC Convention is the election
- Strategic destruction in Beirut: The US, Israel and Beirutshima
- Best of the Web: British govt advisor spits it out: 'Wearing facemasks acts as reminder that we no longer live in normal times'
- Best of the Web: Forbes asks: 'Was Israel responsible for the Beirut explosion?'
- As Democrats dither, Trump signs executive orders providing economic relief to millions of Americans
- Illegal immigrants pose potential health risk to Hungary amid Covid-19 - Orban
- The summer of Covid-19 - Things going by
- Picnics and celebrity weddings are the latest to be added to the ever-growing list of things that are racist. Pass the sick bucket
- New York AG seeks to dissolve NRA in lawsuit accusing leaders of self-dealing, causing $64 million in losses UPDATE: NRA counter-sues
- Best of the Web: How bad is covid really? (A Swedish doctor's perspective)
- Twitter roasts grocery store 'Karen's' attempts to cancel Kroger manager after mask dispute
- UK gov tells obese people to stay indoors in lockdown regions
- 'It's illogical': Thousands rally in Montreal to protest draconian coronavirus regulations
- Only 16% of Britons have enough sense to refuse a coronavirus vaccine
- No PJs allowed! Illinois school district bans students from wearing pajamas during online learning
- 'Enough is enough' - Police chief says Portlanders are tired of violence at protests, and elsewhere
- Charting the collapse of marriage and the traditional American Family
- Portland antifa and black bloc set fire to police union office, attack officers with lasers
- Khabarovsk protests 5 weeks on: Smaller crowds, but thousands still turn out to back ex-Governor Furgal & vent anger at Moscow
- Best of the Web: Beirut protesters clash with police, demand govt. resign; explosion death toll climbs to 157 - UPDATES: Government buildings stormed, set on fire
- Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack
- New York City dumps homeless pedophiles in hotel near elementary school playground
- Portland rioters storm man's home while fleeing police: 'Get the f*** off my property!'
- Best of the Web: Madness in Melbourne: A once great city turned into police state hell
- Ricky Gervais strikes a blow at cancel culture
- Twitter censors Joe Rogan podcast with renowned gender expert Dr. Debra Soh
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- 8,000 years old fluted stone tools discovered in Arabia
- Nested 'DNA' of ancestor that mated with humans discovered
- Lithuania's alleged involvement in 2014 Ukraine Maidan coup
- Lost Viking waterway found in Orkney revealing Norse impact on local economy
- Atomic bombings at 75: John Pilger says another Hiroshima is coming - unless we stop it now
- America's 'Days of Rage': A look into the extensive left-wing bombings & domestic terrorism of the 1970s
- Figurines found at ancient dig site may depict face of God, says Israeli archeologist
- The Solar Minimum superstorm of 1903
- Pompeii's recent finds reveal new clues to city's destruction
- Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors to prevent DNA contamination
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Gary Lachman: The Return of Holy Russia
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Iran's future will be prosperous: A 150-year fight for sovereignty from oil to nuclear energy
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Human engineers can't top these biological intelligent designs
- Why are plants green? To reduce the noise in photosynthesis
- Explaining the obvious, because apparently it's necessary right now: 2+2 never equals 5
- Amazon lines up $10 billion for satellite-based Internet project Kupier
- Volcanic or cosmic impact origin for the Younger Dryas mini ice-age?
- Next phase of ENCODE finds MORE functional information in genome 'junk'
- Ammonia sparks unexpected, exotic lightning on Jupiter say researchers
- Scientists discover way to track space junk in daylight
- North Atlantic climate 'far more predictable' following major scientific breakthrough
- Reduction of sunlight may contribute to ice ages - MIT study
- Flashback: There may be more than 36 intelligent alien civilizations in the Milky Way, scientists say
- New insight for future NASA missions: Surprising number of exoplanets could host life
- Move over, Elon Musk! Chief designer of Russia's new 'Oryol' spacecraft says it'll be capable of crewed flights to Moon & Mars
- World's first commercial long range, wireless power transmission trialed in New Zealand
- 'Dream incubation' device that manipulates content of people's dreams being tested by MIT
- New Comet C/2020 O2 (Amaral)
- Best of the Web: Lockdown lunacy 3.0: It's over
- How human sperm really swim: New research challenges centuries-old assumption
- Pluto's dark side spills its secrets - including hints of a hidden ocean
- The explosive secret hidden beneath 'boring' volcanoes
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Satellites go down as food prices run away with no recovery in sight
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Florida ocean current weakest in over a century
- Flesh-footed Shearwater seabird seen in the Azores - first time in Europe
- Deaths in floods rise to 184 across Bangladesh
- Five killed as thunderstorms flood Greek island homes
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina, most powerful in the state since 1916
- Monsoon floods kill at least 50 across Pakistan in 3 days
- Saudi Arabia's civil defense rescues hundreds from floods after torrential summer rain
- 7-month-old boy dies after being attacked by family pit bull in Akron, Ohio
- 30,000 displaced by floods in Ethiopia
- Floods leave 19 dead, 50,000 affected in Niger
- South Korea floods, landslides kill at least 26 as heavy rains continue
- 706 villages affected by floods in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
- At least 22 dead, 44 missing after torrential rain triggers landslide in Kerala, India
- Massive tornado touches down in Virden, Manitoba
- M4.9 earthquake creates large fissures in ground and damages buildings in Algeria
- Record low temperatures bring rare snow to rural South Australia
- Lightning strikes kill man and 68 livestock in Mongolia
- Massive sandstorm engulfs Jaisalmer, India
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- The best way to measure rates of COVID immunity?
- New virus passed via tick bites emerges in China, seven killed so far
- Flashback Best of the Web: These NHS staff were told the swine flu vaccine was safe, now they're suffering the consequences
- 'Vaccines-or-masks' policy of Canadian health authorities ruled 'unreasonable' in 2015 arbitration case
- SOTT Focus: Fact-Checking a 'Fact-Checker' on Covid-19: A Response to HealthFeedback.org
- Lithium-laced drinking water could be curbing suicide rates, scientists say
- Mexico state bans sale of sugary drinks and junk food to children
- Flashback: EU numbers show correlation between flu vaccine and coronavirus deaths
- CDC warns parents to be on lookout for acute flaccid myelitis in children
- Statins may not slash the risk of dying from heart disease: Controversial study claims the cheap cholesterol-busting pills offer no 'consistent benefit'
- Painkillers such as aspirin 'do more harm than good' for chronic primary pain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Strange Push to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- Best of the Web: The disturbing push to discredit HCQ
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Harvard wants to deceive, sell lab-grown protein as meat without telling you!
- Ohio Pharmacy Board banning hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
Beirut 'apocalypse', 4 August 2020
Quote of the Day
The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist.
- Verbal Kint, The Usual Suspects
Recent Comments
And this doctor is obviously as mainstream as they come.
I'd be cautious putting my trust in the words of a lying, thieving, murderous dictator. [Link] And yes, the Belarussians are angry. [Link]
I remember the long hot summer of '67, although not as this article discusses. I was in Texas learning how to fly helicopters on my way to...
I'm so over dealing with people with personality disorders. I could say to them 'get a life', but they actually think they already have one. -...
The word 'picnic' sounds a bit like 'picaninny' you racist bastards.
Comment: Draconian lockdown measures increase grocery prices due to supply chain disruption and restaurant closures