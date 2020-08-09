10 more people die in floods in ongoing floods while over 33,000 people infected with water borne diseasesOver 33,000 people got infected with water borne disease, according to the health emergency operation centre under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry of the country.Of the total deaths, 155 drowned while 16 died of snakebites and 13 in thunderstorms, it said, adding that around 11,375 people in flood-hit areas are also suffering from diarrhea.Heavy rains in the neighboring Indian state of Assam caused huge inflows into downstream Bangladesh.Monsoon rains in Bangladesh is usually from June to September.The Bangladesh Water Development Board, however, said the flood situation in Bangladesh is getting better as the Ganges basin has seen further improvement with water levels in most of its rivers in receding trend.Also, the country said in the weather forecast that a light low penetrated into the sea over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area, and the monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.